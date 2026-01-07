Audi has confirmed the successful fire-up of its F1 2026 engine within the chassis as preparations ramp up for its Formula 1 debut.

Audi will be one of two new teams on the block for F1 2026 – alongside Cadillac – following its takeover of the Sauber squad. With the first test just weeks away, Audi has confirmed that for the first time, their power unit was started up within the R26 chassis on 19 December in Hinwil.

Audi R26 roars into life

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Anticipation is building for the season of Formula 1 action ahead, as the series embraces a complete reset with new chassis and engine regulations.

Audi has arrived in Formula 1 on both fronts, as a chassis and engine manufacturer, looking to push on from the strong base which predecessor Sauber left behind.

The new-look cars will first hit the track in Barcelona as part of a closed-doors test from 26-30 January. Audi has taken a major step forward in its preparations by confirming that their first F1 car, the R26, was successfully fired-up in an event at their Hinwil chassis base on 19 December.

The Audi F1 power unit operation is housed in Neuburg, Germany, while the German marquee has also established a new technical centre in Bicester, England.

More on F1 2026 from PlanetF1.com

The ultimate F1 2026 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2026 season

F1 2026: Confirmed car launches and test days for huge regulation changes

Reacting to the successful R26 fire-up, Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto said: “A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning.

“It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil.

“Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy. We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.”

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley added: “This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments.

“It energises the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track.

“This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

Audi will launch the R26 on 20 January in Berlin, Germany.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Toto Wolff outlines future Mercedes intent to cut customer engine supply