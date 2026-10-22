F3 runner-up Freddie Slater is set to make his F1 debut at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Audi giving him a chance in first practice next weekend.

Slater missed out on the F3 title with a disastrous few rounds to end the 2026 season.

Freddie Slater to make F1 debut

British teenager Slater was the standout performer in F3 this year, and seemed to claim the championship title before reliability problems hampered his efforts late on.

Already an Audi junior driver, the team has been convinced to give Slater a chance, with outings announced for both Mexico and Brazil, one week later.

“Getting behind the wheel of a Formula One car at a Grand Prix weekend is a big moment for me and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot this year, and these Free Practice outings with Audi Revolut F1 Team will be another opportunity to keep gaining on-track experience.

“Being part of the Audi Driver Development Programme has already given me some incredible opportunities, and I am grateful for their trust and support.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on track: my focus will be on doing the best job I can, helping the team with its programme and taking as many learnings as possible from both sessions.”

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Each team on the F1 grid is required to field a rookie driver four times per season, meaning each driver must sit out two sessions.

Audi has already ticked two of these boxes, fielding Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron on both occasions. But it will now give its own young charge a chance, with Slater already confirmed to drive for Invicta Racing in F2 next year.

“We have seen Freddie making great progress throughout recent years, both on and off the track; it is the right time for Freddie to step up,” said racing director and director of Audi’s driver development programme, Allan McNish.

“These appearances in Mexico and Brazil will give him valuable experience of a Formula One race weekend, and another chance to continue his development before he steps up to Formula 2 next season. We are looking forward to seeing him in the R26 and supporting him through these two important FP1 sessions.”

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