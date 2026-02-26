Bernie Ecclestone has warned Formula 1 is becoming a world championship for engineers rather than drivers in a stinging criticism of the 2026 regulation changes.

The switch to more battery power has resulted in many critics suggesting F1 has moved away from what it originally was.

Bernie Ecclestone warns of ‘engineers championship’

There has been no shortage of critics over the rule changes which kicked in ahead of this season with four-time World Champion Max Verstappen the most prominent amongst them.

The Dutchman described the rules as his “least favourite” yet and has previously hinted regulations like this will only speed up his F1 retirement.

Now, former F1 chief Ecclestone suggested the rules fundamentally changed the nature of F1.

“There will be chaos and confusion at the start of the season – everyone will have to learn Formula 1 all over again,” he told RTL.

“The new rules certainly don’t favour Max Verstappen and his driving style. It’s not so much about the racing. Developments are moving toward ever-greater restrictions for drivers, but the essence of Formula 1 is that it’s a world championship for drivers, not engineers.

“Modern Formula 1 is more competitive with Formula E. The danger is that we could lose fans. I sincerely hope that doesn’t happen.”

As for who could benefit the most, Ecclestone pointed to Mercedes who has a history of coming out on top following major engine changes,

“Mercedes has the advantage,” he said. “Russell has talent, but he needs to demonstrate his killer instinct throughout the season to become champion.

“Mercedes-powered teams have a good chance this year, but I hope Ferrari will have a say in the matter too. Formula 1 will benefit if Ferrari wins the championship.

“I see Lewis [Hamilton] not giving up, not wanting to stop before achieving his goal. Maybe this year will be a success. That would be a great story.”

Ecclestone also gave his backing to both Audi and their young driver Gabriel Bortoleto who he suggested could become an F1 World Champion one day.

“I believe Audi has all the ingredients for a successful first year in Formula 1,” he said. “The mid-table teams are very close in terms of car speed, and Audi has a chance in this battle.

“I’m confident Gabriel Bortoleto will be a serious threat to Nico Hulkenberg. The young Brazilian is very fast and capable of becoming a champion one day.”

