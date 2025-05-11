The Cadillac F1 driver option Sebastian Vettel has ‘fingers crossed’ they sign

With the Cadillac F1 team set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, everyone is wondering which two drivers will have a shot at launching the American brand into the big leagues — and everyone has their fair share of ideas.

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is one such driver, and he’s hoping his fellow German countryman Mick Schumacher will get the nod.

Sebastian Vettel pinpoints Cadillac comeback for Schumacher

Who will drive for Cadillac’s incoming Formula 1 team in 2026?

It’s the question on the minds of countless F1 fans, pundits, and journalists eager to begin truly assessing the American manufacturer’s chances at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing.

Plenty of names have been thrown into the ring, from Americans like Colton Herta to highly experienced F1 veterans like Sergio Perez. That being said, almost every F1 driver to phase out of the sport in the past several years has been linked to the seat at one time or another during the team’s entry process.

But four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has one specific person in mind that he’d like to see in that seat.

More on Cadillac F1:

👉 How Cadillac aims to finally embody the ‘American dream’ in F1

👉 How ‘a good cake’ convinced ex-Manor boss to join the Cadillac F1 team

In an interview with Sport.de, Vettel shared his hope that we’ll see Mick Schumacher take over at Cadillac.

Schumacher, Vettel said, is at “a completely different stage” in his career now when compared to his previous F1 outing with Haas.

“He is much more mature,” the champion explained. “And I think he’s doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

“It would be nice if he gets a second chance in the Cadillac.”

Rumours about a potential Schumacher signing to Cadillac really picked up speed during the Miami Grand Prix, and indeed, PlanetF1.com spotted the racer paying a visit to the team’s official “launch” party at Queen in Miami Beach. (It is also worth noting that personnel from rival teams also attended the event.)

While Vettel feels Schumacher is now more mature, he also highlighted the fact that the young driver “didn’t feel so comfortable” with Haas, which proved to be something of a disaster.

In two years with the team, Schumacher only managed to score a total of 12 points, taking a best finish of sixth place at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. At the end of that season, Haas opted to replace the German.

But Vettel believes Schumacher should be afforded a second chance.

“I wish him the best,” the retired driver told Sport.de.

“We are obviously in contact and I also heard how things ended for him in Formula 1. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he gets another chance, because I believe he can absolutely keep up with the others.”

Read next: Cadillac’s glitzy Miami launch is all part of its slow roll-out plan



