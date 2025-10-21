Colton Herta will race for Hitech in Formula 2 next season as the American looks to work his way onto the F1 grid.

Long-time IndyCar driver Herta has often been mentioned as a potential candidate for Formula 1, even being targeted by Red Bull in 2022, and has now taken his first step towards that with a move to F2.

Herta, while fulfilling his duties as test driver for Cadillac, will race for Hitech next season, a team that is based next door to the newest F1 team in Silverstone.

“I’m incredibly excited to officially be joining F2 for the 2026 Formula 2 season,” Herta said. “This is an amazing opportunity to develop my skills in European racing and to measure myself against some of the best young drivers in the world.

“Racing on the same weekends as Formula 1 will give me first-hand experience of that environment and help me grow as part of the Cadillac F1 family. I’m very grateful to Cadillac and Hitech for their trust and support and I can’t wait to get started.”

Herta has raced in IndyCar for seven seasons with his second place last year representing his best finish in the American series.

But the 25-year-old has often been linked with a move to Formula 1, starting back in 2022 when he was close to joining Alfa Romeo.

In the same year, he was signed as a development driver for McLaren and tested the MCL35M at Portimão.

Later that season, Red Bull attempted to sign Herta for their AlphaTauri 2023 lineup but were denied special dispensation from the FIA due to Herta not having enough points for a Super Licence.

Late last year and following confirmation of Cadillac’s place on the grid in 2026, Herta was linked with one of their seats but would ultimately take a reserve driver role.

Herta’s goal now will be to do well enough in F2 to earn a Super Licence with a top eight finish enough for him to be eligible for a 2027 seat.

TWG Motorsports and Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss previously praised Herta for moving away from IndyCar to pursue his F1 dream.

“Colton has already shown exceptional talent and professionalism throughout his career,” he said. “His move into Formula 2 with Hitech is a natural and important next step in his development towards Formula 1. Competing in F2 will not only strengthen his racecraft in the European environment but also allow for greater integration with our team as he continues to support us with his testing and simulator duties.

“We are proud of Colton’s commitment to success in European racing, and we look forward to seeing him take on this exciting new challenge with Hitech – a team with a proven history of success in junior categories.”

