Charles Leclerc was pleased to make his way onto the podium in Austin, admitting the second half of the year “hasn’t been easy” amid “completely unfounded” rumours surrounding Ferrari.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann issued public backing of team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the United States Grand Prix, amid reports of former Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, being linked with the team.

Charles Leclerc: Rumours around Ferrari ‘completely unfounded’

Vasseur appeared to address rumours surrounding his future, despite signing a new multi-year contract earlier this season, by saying in Austin that Elkann’s assurance was more for a “third party” rather than himself.

Questions around the team boss have been asked to the Ferrari drivers too, with pressure around the Scuderia always high.

Because of that, Leclerc took pleasure in earning a third place finish at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, enjoying a near-race-long battle with Lando Norris in bringing back a first podium in six races.

He acknowledged the “noise” around the team has had an impact, so a strong result in Austin is reflective of how those at Ferrari are able to keep focus on the job.

“I’m very happy,” Leclerc told media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“I’m very happy because obviously we had a gearbox problem in FP1, which cost us a little bit of of laps, which then we were a little bit on the back foot, trying to recover in in the sprint qualifying and sprint race, and then in qualifying, we did some fine tunings.

“We found a lot more performance and today was a really good race for us, so it’s a good thing, especially considering the whole situation [in] the second part of the season hasn’t been easy.

“There are completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team, and I think to demonstrate that in those kind of situations, we can stay focused on the job and [to] be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling.”

Only 10 points separate Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes in the fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship, with Leclerc fifth in the Drivers’ standings.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

