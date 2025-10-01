Cadillac’s F1 2026 preparations accelerate with key development

Preparations for Cadillac’s inaugural season in Formula 1 are ramping up ahead of the F1 2026 campaign.

It has recently confirmed its simulator drivers in addition to other statement appointments, while PlanetF1.com understands it is closing in on its first real-world test outing.

The Graeme Lowdon-led operation is scaling up sharply ahead of its maiden season.

Former Audi man Adam Baker has joined General Motors, where he will play an integral part in the development of the squad’s power unit, set to be introduced in F1 2029. Former Miami GP president, Tyler Epp, has also joined the TWG-owned squad to head its commercial operations.

It has bolstered its driving ranks too, securing the services of IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud as one of its simulator pilots, together with Pietro Fittipaldi and Charlie Eastwood.

PlanetF1.com understands efforts to get the team on track even before pre-season testing early next year have also progressed.

As an all-new operation, the squad is both without a car and in need of bedding down processes to familiarise staff.

The team has simulated full race weekends as they’ve played out in real life, with engineers working from a remote operations centre.

However, without a car, getting out on track is a more complicated issue.

Lowdon has explained the intent behind the track running, which is to blow off the cobwebs for the mechanics and engineers in a real world scenario.

“We’re not looking to do this test to engineer something, which is what a lot of the other teams are looking to do at the minute,” Lowndon said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“We want the mechanics to get used to regain that muscle memory of working with a live car, it doesn’t have to be a Formula 1 car. It’s good if it is.”

PlanetF1.com understands Cadillac will observe a test as it looks to build connections, teamwork, and communication within the garage.

Under Formula 1’s regulations, the facility exists for Cadillac to potentially run a rival’s car. Such an arrangement would need to be signed off by the FIA, which in itself is not insurmountable as Haas and McLaren have recently demonstrated with using some of their allowed mileage for television pieces, though limitations surrounding testing of previous cars (TPC) add to the degree of difficulty.

That could prompt the operation to head down the ‘historic’ route.

The regulations allow for the testing of historic cars (THC), defined as cars from at least four seasons old, which would meet Cadillac’s requirements.

“The reality is, I wouldn’t get too hung up on whether it’s TPC, THC, whatever, or even whether it’s an F1 car,” Lowdon explained.

“What we want is an environment where the mechanics get used to each other, and learn everyone’s way of doing things.”

Given the stated ambition of the test, it’s also plausible that a non-formula racing car could be employed – though no doubt there is a desire to have the machinery as comparable, and contemporary, as possible.

Cadillac has a presence in endurance racing, with its V-Series.R a World Endurance Championship and IMSA race winner. Under WEC regulations, testing is permitted.

The intent is to add to the cohesion of the organisation so that, come lights out at the opening round next season, there are no surprises.

“We want to be in a position that, when we hit the tarmac in Melbourne, we don’t have people introducing themselves to each other and saying, ‘Oh, hello, nice to be in a new team’,” Lowdon explained.

“Everything’s got to be up to speed. So we have this programme called Race Ready, and it involves all sorts of simulations.

“We have massive respect for the teams that we’re going to race against. They’re hugely skilled, hugely competitive. And, partly, the way of showing our respect is the amount of effort we’re trying to put in to make sure that we want to compete with them, and so that’s part of what we’re doing.”

