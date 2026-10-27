Carlos Sainz believes the more Formula 1 on TV the better, but admits the sport must also consider whether the intense end-of-F1 2026 schedule has a saturation effect.

Nine grands prix in 11 race weekends will bring this season to its close, the second triple-header having commenced in Austin. Sainz, who will never turn his nose up at a chance to go racing, says Formula 1 must consider whether less is more, using a “Premier League rather than Champions League” analogy.

Carlos Sainz casts verdict on busy F1 2026 finale

F1 2026 ends with a trio of triple-headers, a feast of Formula 1 for the fans. But is it a bit too much Formula 1?

Sainz, whos is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), gave his thoughts on that debate ahead of the United States GP, and whether this packed calendar changes anything mentally or physically as a driver.

“Well, I think if I would be a fan, I would love it because the more F1 I can watch on TV, the better,” he said.

“I remember when I was a kid and there were only 16 races in the calendar, or 18, I used to miss Formula 1 for a lot of weekends.

“We also need to consider as a sport if that’s something that maybe is also counteracting. Like sometimes you need to miss the sport to get the people engaged. When maybe you get so many races in a row, the sport can maybe feel a bit like a league, like Premier League rather than Champions League, so maybe you pay a bit less attention to the matches or to the races in this case.

“So it’s more a philosophy for the sport to consider whether you want to keep having so many races in a row.

“But more important than that, as the GPDA, I think we’ve been told more or less 24 races, 25 races is the limit that the championship is willing to go for,” he added.

“I don’t know if that will be the case the more offers there are to keep increasing the venues. But I think that is the limit.

“I think it’s more about the members of the team that are going to spend only three or four days at home, or five days at home every month.

“And it’s the people in the teams that get it on the tougher end, rather than the drivers. I think we are more in a privileged position in that sense. So let’s see.

“I have the motivation to do however many races we need to do. I have the will to race. I love racing. But it is true that this three triple-headers in a row is going to be tough for the body, tough for the people, tough for the mind. So we’ll see.”

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Under the terms of the Concorde Agreement, the secretive covenant that governs the commercial side of Formula 1, the calendar can feature a maximum of 24 races.

While there is a facility for one more, should there be appetite from the teams, the consensus is that the current schedule is the limit of what their current workforce can endure.

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