With Japanese Grand Prix qualifying in the books, it is time to recap the latest F1 news headlines. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton feature prominently.

Leclerc was among the drivers to take aim at Formula 1’s new regulations after qualifying, while Hamilton does not expect much to come from the upcoming regulatory talks, with various voices dropping in. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Charles Leclerc slams F1 2026 regs in qualifying

Leclerc took to Ferrari team radio at Suzuka to make his thoughts clear on the sport’s new regulations in a qualifying environment.

“I honestly cannot stand these new rules for qualifying… it’s a f**king joke!”

Deploying and harvesting energy at the right moments its critical to success in this Formula 1.

Read more – Charles Leclerc slams ‘f**king joke’ qualifying rules after Suzuka frustration

Lewis Hamilton plays down chances of rule changes

Drivers were limited to 8 MJ of battery harvesting for Suzuka qualifying, rather than 9, in a bid to reduce the need for energy management.

Hamilton said that the impact was barely notable, and “changed the whole algorithm”.

Formula 1 and the FIA will meet after the Japanese Grand Prix to discuss the new regulations more widely, and as Hamilton pointed to the impressive Mercedes engine, he talked of low expectations for any meaningful change.

Read more – Hamilton warns F1 talks risk failure as ‘too many chefs’ complicate changes

Carlos Sainz deems F1 2026 ‘not good enough’

Leclerc was joined by Carlos Sainz – a consistent critic of the F1 2026 regulations – in speaking out after qualifying.

He has warned that the current engine formula is “not good enough” for the sport.

Read more – Carlos Sainz blasts 2026 rules as ‘not good enough for F1’

Fernando Alonso issues Aston Martin AMR26 update

Japanese GP qualifying was a challenging experience for Aston Martin and Honda, in what is the latter’s home race.

Comfortably the slowest package in Q1, there is no quick fix, claims Fernando Alonso.

Read more – Alonso warns Aston Martin Honda issues have no quick fix after Suzuka setback

Toto Wolff shuts down Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Another team which is trying to battle back in a tricky start to F1 2026 is Red Bull.

Max Verstappen was outqualified by Isack Hadjar in Japan, and failed to make Q3.

Ahead of the race weekend, Verstappen to Mercedes talk re-emerged, but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff nipped that in the bud.

Read more – Toto Wolff responds to Max Verstappen rumours amid Mercedes speculation

Read next – Kimi Antonelli storms to Japanese GP pole as Max Verstappen exits in Q2 shock