Lewis Hamilton has played down expectations ahead of crunch talks between F1 and the FIA over qualifying, warning that too many voices could dilute any real change.

Formula 1’s new engine regulations, with the power units now running on a 50/50 split between battery and combustion power, have dominated headlines this season.

Lewis Hamilton warns over F1 rules talks outcome

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While accusations of a Mercedes compression ratio loophole and Ferrari’s lightning starts have created the controversy, lift-and-coast, battery harvesting and super clipping have become the buzzwords of the new era.

And not everyone is happy.

The FIA limited battery harvesting from 9.0 MJ per lap to 8.0 at Suzuka in a bid to minimise super clipping at Suzuka given its fast layout.

It was, however, barely notable with Hamilton saying he “lost two-and-a-half tenths just down the back straight through deployment.

“It just changed the whole algorithm. It’s not ideal.”

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Formula 1 and the FIA will meet after the Japanese Grand Prix to discuss the new regulations, having postponed the meeting that was initially scheduled for after the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton, however, is not expecting major changes. Especially when it comes to Mercedes’ engine advantage.

“I’m not expecting much from it,” Hamilton said, “but I know I hope they make some big changes.

“Obviously, only on some performance, we’re hugely down to the Mercedes engine, and what that is, we don’t know whether it’s just that they have a bigger turbo or just more crank power or something else. We’ll find out.

“We have to try to figure it out, work harder.”

Quizzed on whether he is expecting much because it is not an easy issue to resolve or because of F1 politics, the Briton replied: “There’ll be a lot of chefs in the kitchen. It doesn’t usually end up with a good result.”

Mercedes’ engine advantage paid dividends in Saturday’s qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix with four Mercedes-powered cars in the top five.

While the Brackley squad’s drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, claimed their third 1-2 in grand prix qualifying for this season, Oscar Piastri was third ahead of Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris was P5 with Hamilton sixth quickest. The quartet behind the Mercedes drivers were separated by four-tenths of a second.

Hamilton was asked if he was worried about McLaren getting involved in the fight at the front.

“They clearly have a good car,” he said, “and as they start extracting more of the other powers that Mercedes engine then we really are going to fall behind.

“We’ve got a real job on our hands to try to somehow close the gap.

“You know, the engine is a part of it, but the chassis, at least this weekend, is not on par with Mercedes, for example, but they’re quicker through the corners as well.”

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