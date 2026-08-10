David Coulthard offered his London pub, The Brown Dog, to Jeremy Clarkson free of charge but the former Top Gear presenter turned him down.

Coulthard invested in the pub is 2023 along with George Glasgow Jr, the CEO of George Cleverley Shoes, and Sam Tidswell-Norrish, a founder member of private equity firm, Motive Partners.

Jeremy Clarkson was offered a pub for free – and still said no

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The Brown Dog first opened as The Rose of Denmark in 1898 in the desirable stretch of cottage-lined Barnes streets known as Little Chelsea.

Despite expanding the pub’s food options, while still maintaining The Brown Dog as a proper local – and pooch-friendly – the venture hasn’t done as well as Coulthard expected.

So much so, the former F1 driver offered it to Clarkson free of charge.

All he asked for was profit share if, or when, it became profitable.

“I bought a pub in Barnes, which just didn’t work,” the Scot recently said on Top Gear. “It was The Brown Dog, and we couldn’t make it work.

“I actually offered it to Jeremy Clarkson.

“I said, ‘Jeremy, I’ll give you the pub. It’s yours, title deeds, but if and when you make money, you start cutting us in.'”

Clarkson, however, turned him down.

“I think it was just too far from where he lives to make it sensible,” Coulthard explained. “It was a difficult business.”

Clarkson opened his own pub and restaurant in Oxfordshire called The Farmer’s Dog, attracting fans of Clarkson’s TV series, Clarkson’s Farm, which is about his Diddly Squat Farm.

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