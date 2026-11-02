Jenson Button says whatever led to Esteban Ocon being dropped by Haas for the Mexican Grand Prix will “hurt” his career, as he questions whether another F1 team would want to sign the Frenchman.

Haas announced ahead of Saturday’s final practice in Mexico that Ocon would take no further part in the weekend. Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa was confirmed as his replacement.

Jenson Button delivers damning Esteban Ocon verdict

The brief team statement read: “TGR Haas F1 Team reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.”

The team did not share any further details, nor did team principal Ayao Komatsu when he spoke with Sky Sports during FP3.

“Yeah, I can’t tell you much, but at least I can tell you that he’s not ill,” Komatsu said. “That much I can tell you.”

Put to him that a disagreement during FP2 with the driver’s race engineer Laura Mueller had contributed to the decision, Komatsu replied: “No, honestly, I’m sorry, but I can’t go into any details.”

It has been suggested by French publication L’Équipe that a meeting between Ocon and Komatsu after Friday’s practices ended abruptly, with the publication alleging that “a possible physical altercation” had occurred.

Ocon denied this, writing on X: “A difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved.

“Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

“I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.”

But whatever led to Haas’ decision to drop him, 2009 F1 world champion Button believes it could spell the end of Ocon’s time in Formula 1.

“We don’t know what happened behind closed doors, do we?” the Briton said on Sky Sports. “That’s one side of the story. We haven’t heard the other.

“But it’s a tough one for a driver.

“He at the end of this year he’s not going to be racing for the team in 2027. He’s known that for quite a while. He has to look for other drives.

“So this little dispute, it hurts his career.

“Basically, for me, I would say who’s going to want to pick him up if he’s not willing to be a team player, and he’s proven that probably he’s not that team player right now.”

He added: “I think the speed is there with Esteban. That’s the thing. But it’s out of the car that he’s let himself down.

“But we don’t know the full story, so it’s a little bit unfair of me to say that.”

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His fellow pundit Jamie Chadwick agrees that Saturday’s decision marks the end of the F1 road for the Frenchman.

“Yes, I’d be amazed if he’s back for the rest of the year, and then also in the future,” said the W Series champion.

“There’s so many young drivers coming through. Although he’s established and clearly can do the job when needed, it’s hard to bet against a young driver coming in and showing their potential for the next few years as well.”

Read next: Esteban Ocon’s shock Haas exit follows months of mounting tension says Chandhok