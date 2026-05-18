Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes former F1 driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen celebrating his 59th birthday in hospital as Max Verstappen confirms that he plans to enter the 2027 Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Former F1 driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen in hospital after back surgery

Former F1 driver Heinz-Harald Frentzen has posted an update from his hospital bed after recently undergoing back surgery in his native Germany.

Frentzen, who competed in F1 for the likes of Williams and Jordan between 1994 and 2003, turned 59 on Monday.

In a post to social media, he quipped: “Got myself a brand new disc as a birthday present this year.”

Read more: Former F1 driver issues update from hospital bed after surgery

Max Verstappen planning Nürburgring 24 Hours return in 2027

Max Verstappen has vowed that he will “try” to return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2027.

Yet he has acknowledged that a second appearance at the Nordschleife will “depend a bit on my schedule.”

Verstappen’s #3 crew was eventually classified 38th last weekend after the Mercedes developed a technical problem while leading.

Read more: Max Verstappen teases next step after Nürburgring 24 Hours heartbreak

Maro Engel ‘grinning in my helmet’ during Max Verstappen battle

Nürburgring 24 Hours winner Maro Engel has revealed that he was “grinning in my helmet” during his feisty battle with Max Verstappen at the Nordschleife.

Engel and Verstappen raced hard in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Nürburgring, with the former taking to the grass at one stage after contact between the pair at high speed.

Verstappen and Engel were previously engaged in a war of words after the Red Bull F1 driver’s first appearance at the circuit last year.

Read more: Max Verstappen rival sets record straight after latest Nürburgring clash

Christian Horner officially free to step up F1 comeback plan

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is officially free to intensify plans to return to F1 after his non-compete clause expired, PlanetF1.com understands.

It is believed that Horner was prevented from taking a new role in the paddock in the immediate aftermath of his Red Bull departure last year.

The clause is understood to have expired on May 8.

Read more: Christian Horner future update after Monaco Formula E paddock appearance

Safety Car footage goes viral after frightening moment

Footage from the Russian SMP F4 series has revealed the moment the Safety Car caused chaos in a race at Moscow Raceway.

The Safety Car entered the track as the pack approached, forcing drivers to take avoiding action.

Abbi Pulling, the former Alpine F1 junior and 2024 champion of the F1 Academy series, has led calls for an investigation.

Read more: WATCH: Safety Car disaster narrowly avoids catastrophe in terrifying race chaos