Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and it’s time for you to have your say on what happened.

You have already commented in droves after both McLaren drivers were eliminated on Saturday night for excessive plank wear, but we’re here to ask you just how costly that could prove to be – or not at all.

Have your say: How costly will the McLaren double DSQ prove to be for Norris?

Norris had taken a valuable P2 finish on the streets of Las Vegas behind Max Verstappen, but both he and his McLaren teammate were found to have breached the sport’s minimum plank depth by a matter of a fraction of a millimetre, having worn their skid block away over the course of the 50-lap race.

Norris had been set to have held a 42-point gap to Verstappen heading into the final two rounds, with just 58 points still on the table.

Somewhat perversely for Piastri, while he too suffered the disappointment of disqualification, the fact both drivers were struck from the race actually brings with it a small benefit for him. The Australian had been set to fall 30 points behind Norris in the standings, but the double disqualification means they go to Qatar as they were, with 24 points between them.

More reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

👉 Las Vegas GP conclusions: Max spooks Norris, McLaren DSQ silver lining, Hamilton’s Ferrari regret?

👉 Harakiri! What international media is saying about McLaren after Las Vegas DSQ

The same can be said for Verstappen, too, whose victory around Las Vegas moved him to a level points tally with Piastri ahead of the season’s run-in, with the Australian currently ahead on countback.

While Norris remains the substantial title favourite on paper, less than a race win’s worth of points now separates the top three in the championship, with just two races and one final Sprint remaining.

Our question to you, then, is simple: How costly will McLaren’s double disqualification be in the title race for the championship leader?

You have four possible answers from which to choose here, ranging from the ‘not at all’ option of Norris winning the title in Qatar this weekend, to the ‘very costly’ option of one of his rivals snatching glory at the last moment.

Make sure to comment with your thoughts below or across our social media channels, and you may be featured in the next edition of the PlanetF1 Postbox.

Cast your vote now!

Read next: Toto Wolff gives Mercedes F1 future update after $300m share sale