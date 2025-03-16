2025 Australian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Albert Park)

Here are the complete F1 results from the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Lando Norris has won the Australian Grand Prix, coming out on top after a 57-lap race of constantly changing conditions and pressure from behind from his teammate and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The McLaren man led the race from pole position, with Max Verstappen vaulting his Red Bull into second place by clearing Oscar Piastri on the run out of Turn 1.

While Verstappen initially was able to keep pressure up on Norris, he began to struggle on the tyres and faded back into the clutches of Piastri before making an error at Turn 11 and running wide – handing second place to Piastri.

From there, the Australian set home hearts aflutter as he closed up on Norris before being told to hold position as the duo sliced through the traffic, with Verstappen fading down to over 15 seconds behind the McLarens.

But the race had more stings in the tail as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso crashed to bring out the Safety Car to bunch back up the field.

With rain threatening, both McLarens went off the track in the final sector – Piastri ending up in the escape area and struggling to get off the wet grass, while Verstappen moved up into the lead as Norris pitted.

It initially looked as though Verstappen was going to stay out on slick tyres and try to make the chequered flag, but Red Bull brought him for the intermediate tyre – shaking out behind Norris for the final restart.

While Verstappen kept the pressure on right to the chequered flag, Norris kept his cool to claim the victory ahead of his 2024 title rival, while George Russell rounded out the podium by claiming third for Mercedes.

Norris winning the first race means it’s the first race since the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix that Verstappen has not been at the top of the points standings.

F1 Results – 2025 Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 57 Laps 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.8 3. George Russell Mercedes +8.4 4. Alex Albon Williams +12.7 5. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +15.1 6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +17.4 7. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +18.4 8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +19.8 9. Oscar Piastri McLaren +20.4 10. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +22.4 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine +26.5 12. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +29.8 13. Esteban Ocon Haas +33.1 14. Oliver Bearman Haas +40.3 15. Liam Lawson Red Bull DNF 16. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber DNF 17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF 18. Carlos Sainz Williams DNF 19. Jack Doohan Alpine DNF 20. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls DNF

