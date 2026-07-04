Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the 2026 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.

Qualifying is underway at Silverstone. This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix?

Follow the session with PlanetF1.com’s live blog of British Grand Prix qualifying.

British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results

1 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.276

2 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.024

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.258

4 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.263

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.273

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.368

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.385

8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.443

9 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.695

10 George Russell Mercedes +0.709

11 Lando Norris McLaren +0.910

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.993

13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.069

14 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.286

15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.294

16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.362

17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.404

18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1.951

19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.045

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.175

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.587

22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.612

British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results

TBC

British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results

TBC