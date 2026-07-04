F1 results: Isack Hadjar fastest in British GP Q1, lucky Russell escape
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the 2026 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.
Qualifying is underway at Silverstone. This article will be updated as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the British Grand Prix?
Follow the session with PlanetF1.com’s live blog of British Grand Prix qualifying.
British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results
1 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.276
2 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.024
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.258
4 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.263
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.273
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.368
7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.385
8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.443
9 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.695
10 George Russell Mercedes +0.709
11 Lando Norris McLaren +0.910
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.993
13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.069
14 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.286
15 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.294
16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.362
17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.404
18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +1.951
19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.045
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.175
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.587
22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.612
British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results
TBC
British Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results
TBC