F1 results: Lewis Hamilton sets pole position for British GP sprint race
Here are the complete F1 results from the sprint qualifying session from the 2026 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the sprint race at the British Grand Prix.
F1 results from sprint qualifying at 2026 British Grand Prix
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Hamilton clocked a fastest lap time of 1:28.376, outpacing Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds.
Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, was third for Red Bull, trailing Hamilton by more than three tenths.
Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was narrowly slower than Verstappen in fourth with George Russell, the winner of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, forced to settle for fifth.
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Reigning world champion Lando Norris will start sixth, one place ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Isack Hadjar will line up eighth in the second Red Bull, with Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.
Further back, the Aston Martin pair of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were more than 3.5 seconds off the pace in 21st and 22nd respectively.
The sprint race is due to begin at 1200 local time on Saturday before qualifying for the main race is held at 1600.
Sunday’s British Grand Prix will start at 1500 local time.
A full report of sprint qualifying at the British Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.
British Grand Prix sprint qualifying 2026: SQ1 results
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.273
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.107
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.197
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.402
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.416
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.473
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.577
9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.834
10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.869
11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.134
12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.171
13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.180
14 Alexander Albon Williams +1.506
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.621
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.800
ELIMINATED
17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.810
18 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.441
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.503
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.747
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.637
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.715
British Grand Prix sprint qualifying 2026: SQ2 results
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.747
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.099
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.175
4 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.320
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.373
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.495
7 George Russell Mercedes +0.499
8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.533
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.583
10 Lando Norris McLaren +0.654
ELIMINATED
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.735
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.932
13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.960
14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.236
15 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.450
16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.903
British Grand Prix sprint qualifying 2026: SQ3 results
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.376
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.011
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.321
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.327
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.357
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.364
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.396
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.459
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.551
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.991
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