Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is set to miss this weekend’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix through injury, PlanetF1.com has learned.

The Frenchman is understood to have suffered a wrist injury during the F1 summer break which is set to force him to miss this weekend’s event.

Isack Hadjar poised to miss Dutch Grand Prix through injury

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With Hadjar likely to miss the Dutch Grand Prix, reports have indicated that Liam Lawson is poised to step back into the senior Red Bull team in his place.

In turn, Lawson is likely to be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese driver expected to return to a Racing Bulls seat for the weekend.

Hadjar was promoted to the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen for this season following an impressive rookie campaign with Racing Bulls in 2025.

He has amassed 68 points during his 11 races with Red Bull’s senior team, recording a best result of fourth in Monaco and only missing the top 10 on three occasions.

Hadjar claimed the first podium finish of his F1 career a year ago at Zandvoort, finishing third.

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Lawson has enjoyed an impressive season for Racing Bulls, scoring points in all but three of the 11 races held so far to help the Faenza-based team to fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Hadjar’s injury is likely to see the New Zealander return to the Red Bull senior team 18 months after he was demoted by Red Bull Racing after two rounds of the 2025 season.

Lawson’s demotion saw Tsunoda complete the 2025 campaign at Red Bull.

The 26-year-old was left without a seat for the F1 2026 season after struggling alongside Verstappen, with Tsunoda acting as reserve driver for both Red Bull-backed teams so far this year.

Tsunoda made his F1 debut with Racing Bulls – then competing under the AlphaTauri banner – in 2021, making 92 appearances for the Italian team before his promotion to Red Bull in early 2025.

He recorded a career-best result of fourth at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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