Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 – Qualifying F1 results (Baku)
Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, the 15th round of the F1 2026 season.
Qualifying is underway at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.615
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.426
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.546
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.645
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.745
6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.874
7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.956
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.399
9 Alexander Albon Williams +1.416
10 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.424
11 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.489
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.491
13 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.613
14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.766
15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.889
16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.920
ELIMINATED
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.184
18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.305
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.978
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.043
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.722
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.675
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.462
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.244
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.318
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.352
5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.418
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.558
7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.575
8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.644
9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.167
10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.221
ELIMINATED
11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.313
12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.398
13 Alexander Albon Williams +1.539
14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.554
15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.644
16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes No time
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results
TBC