Here are the complete F1 results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, the 15th round of the F1 2026 season.

Qualifying is underway at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the F1 results come in across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q1 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.615

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.426

3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.546

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.645

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.745

6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.874

7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.956

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.399

9 Alexander Albon Williams +1.416

10 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.424

11 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.489

12 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.491

13 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.613

14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.766

15 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.889

16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.920

ELIMINATED

17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.184

18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.305

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.978

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.043

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.722

22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.675

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q2 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:43.462

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.244

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.318

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.352

5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.418

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.558

7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.575

8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.644

9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.167

10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.221

ELIMINATED

11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.313

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.398

13 Alexander Albon Williams +1.539

14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.554

15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.644

16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes No time

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying 2026: Q3 results

TBC