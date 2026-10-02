Here are the complete F1 results from practice 2 (FP2) at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia from the Sepang circuit, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

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Leclerc clocked a fastest time of 1:37.528, outpacing Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar by 0.099 seconds.

McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was third, trailing Leclerc by 0.137s.

Max Verstappen was fourth in the other Red Bull, with Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton three tenths off the pace in fifth.

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Oscar Piastri was sixth for McLaren, with George Russell, the winner of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, in seventh.

Russell’s Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was classified eighth.

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

A full report from FP1 in Malaysia is available at the bottom of this article.

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:37.528 2 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:37.627 +0.099 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:37.665 +0.137 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.785 +0.257 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:37.833 +0.305 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:37.899 +0.371 7 George Russell Mercedes 1:38.020 +0.492 8 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:38.060 +0.532 9 Liam Lawson Red Bull 1:38.496 +0.968 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:38.588 +1.060 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:38.880 +1.352 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:39.051 +1.523 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:39.109 +1.581 14 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:39.361 +1.833 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:39.478 +1.950 16 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:39.706 +2.178 17 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:39.930 +2.402 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:40.150 +2.622 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:40.186 +2.658 20 Alex Albon Williams 1:40.221 +2.693 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:40.938 +3.410 22 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:43.391 +5.863

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