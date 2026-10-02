Bahrain GP in Malaysia 2026 – Practice 2 F1 results (Sepang)
Here are the complete F1 results from practice 2 (FP2) at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia from the Sepang circuit, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc set the pace in FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
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Leclerc clocked a fastest time of 1:37.528, outpacing Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar by 0.099 seconds.
McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris was third, trailing Leclerc by 0.137s.
Max Verstappen was fourth in the other Red Bull, with Leclerc’s teammate Lewis Hamilton three tenths off the pace in fifth.
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Oscar Piastri was sixth for McLaren, with George Russell, the winner of last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, in seventh.
Russell’s Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was classified eighth.
Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.
A full report from FP1 in Malaysia is available at the bottom of this article.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:37.528
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:37.627
|+0.099
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:37.665
|+0.137
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:37.785
|+0.257
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:37.833
|+0.305
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:37.899
|+0.371
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:38.020
|+0.492
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:38.060
|+0.532
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|1:38.496
|+0.968
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:38.588
|+1.060
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:38.880
|+1.352
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:39.051
|+1.523
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:39.109
|+1.581
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:39.361
|+1.833
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:39.478
|+1.950
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:39.706
|+2.178
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:39.930
|+2.402
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:40.150
|+2.622
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:40.186
|+2.658
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:40.221
|+2.693
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:40.938
|+3.410
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:43.391
|+5.863
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