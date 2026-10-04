Here are the complete F1 results from race day at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the 16th round of the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his first win of the F1 2026 season in the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

F1 results: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026

After a delayed start due to heavy rain, Verstappen fell behind the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell off the line.

However, the four-time world champion recovered to secure his first victory since the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Antonelli finished second to extend his lead in the drivers’ standings, with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in third.

Charles Leclerc came home fourth, with Isack Hadjar crossing the line in fifth after losing two positions in the closing stages.

Oscar Piastri was sixth for McLaren ahead of the Racing Bulls car of Liam Lawson in seventh.

Fernando Alonso was eighth as Aston Martin claimed its third points finish of the F1 2026 season, with Lando Norris ninth.

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad completed the top 10.

Elsewhere, George Russell’s title hopes suffered a further blow when he stopped behind the safety car in the closing stages.

Williams’ Alex Albon and Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas also failed to reach the chequered flag.

A full report of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Pos Driver Team Time/Diff 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 55 Laps 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.307 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +4.919 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +7.258 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +8.571 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +9.454 7 Liam Lawson Red Bull +12.753 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +13.372 9 Lando Norris McLaren +13.993 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +15.928 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +17.404 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +18.052 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +18.997 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +22.305 15 Esteban Ocon Haas +22.532 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +23.315 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +25.431 18 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +28.233 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +29.310 20 George Russell Mercedes 6L 21 Alex Albon Williams 14L 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 48L

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