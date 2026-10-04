Lando Norris is officially under FIA investigation following the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Said investigation revolves around potential erratic driving from the McLaren driver and reigning world champion, after late drama behind the Safety Car unfolded in Sepang.

FIA launches Lando Norris investigation

The Safety Car was triggered as a result of Alex Albon retiring his Williams with a suspected gearbox issue. Parked at the side of the track, the FW48 stuck in gear and refusing to move, the Virtual Safety Car was upgraded to the full Safety Car.

Even that failed to neutralise the action as George Russell came to a stop down the main straight, the Mercedes driver retiring from P3 with a suspected power unit issue. With that, his hopes of becoming world champion in F1 2026 may be over.

Norris was invertedly caught up in Russell’s situation.

Caught out as he rapidly approached the back of the slowing sister McLaren driven by Oscar Piastri, Norris was forced into evasive action as he ventured through the gravel at Turn 1.

That saw Norris drop out of the top 10.

To make matters worse, the Brit was noted by the FIA stewards on the grounds of erratic driving. That was upgraded to a post-race investigation.

“Everyone just hit the brakes into Turn 1 because of George, and I was far enough back that I couldn’t really see how slow they were going, and it caught me out,” he explained to PlanetF1.com and others after the race.

Norris was eventually forced to settle for a ninth at the chequered flag, which could now be under threat, depending on the decision reached by the FIA stewards at Sepang.

Incidentally, Albon is also under investigation post-race for potential erratic driving, which Piastri witnessed entering the pit lane. The Australian has been summoned to also speak with the stewards as part of their investigation.

Finally, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg is under investigation over a potential unsafe release.

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It was an afternoon of twists and turns for McLaren in Sepang, starting when Norris and Piastri were initially set to take the race start on medium tyres with the track rapidly drying following a heavy pre-race downpour as the race was set to start.

Piastri dived into the pits for inters while Norris took the start, initially suffering as he dropped to the back with the other slick runners.

Both McLarens steadily recovered up the order, Piastri securing P6 at the chequered flag.

Norris applied late pressure on the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, but was ultimately forced to settle for ninth.

Elsewhere, Hulkenberg claimed a provisional P11, meaning he will not lose out on points regardless of the FIA unsafe release investigation outcome. He could, however, benefit based on what, if any, action the stewards take against Norris.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was eventually won by Max Verstappen, who picked up where he left off in Sepang back in 2017.

It was his first win of F1 2026, and the first for the Red Bull-Ford alliance.

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