SEPANG – Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is under investigation by the FIA stewards for a potential breach during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Stroll qualified 14th in Sepang on Saturday as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

Lance Stroll under FIA investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Qualifying saw both Aston Martins reach Q2 for the first time this season, with Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso setting the 12th-fastest time.

Stroll has been summoned to the stewards for failing to follow the race director’s instructions during qualifying.

The alleged breach saw the Canadian drive too slowly in both Q1 and Q2.

Stroll and an Aston Martin team representative are required to report to the stewards at 17:30 local time in Malaysia.

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after qualifying, Stroll hailed Aston Martin’s best qualifying session of the entire F1 2026 season.

He said: “It’s our most competitive event of the season so far. So less straights, more corners suits us.”

Asked if it is nice to have a car he can push, he replied: “I couldn’t really push much.

“The conditions were really tricky, it felt difficult.

“I didn’t love my lap in Q2, but we’re missing one second – more than a second – on the straight.

“So we know that we have these few events – Malaysia, Singapore – where maybe we can get the car out of Q1 and then something happens, a bit of an opportunity.

“But as soon as we go back to the long straights, we’re going to struggle again. This track suits us.”

Asked if the key to mastering the tyres in Sepang is limiting sliding rather than selecting the right compounds, he added: “I don’t know. We’ll see tomorrow, we’ll find out tomorrow.

“Didn’t really do much [sic] long runs yesterday too, but it’s going to be tricky: hot temperatures, difficult surface, a lot of degradation.”

Aston Martin suffered a double retirement at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Stroll yet to complete a full grand prix distance in the F1 2026 season.

His best result came in July’s Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished a lap down in 13th position.

Put to him that making it to the finish is key for Aston Martin on Sunday, Stroll replied: “I don’t know. Your guess is as good as mine!”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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