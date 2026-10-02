Friday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari being handed a joint punishment by the FIA following another impeding incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

With three drivers facing grid penalties at Sepang, here’s today’s roundup…

Four-way fight at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia?

Friday’s running at Sepang suggests that all four of the leading teams could be in contention at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen headed the times in FP1 before Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on top in Friday’s second session.

With Mercedes and McLaren quick too, a competitive weekend could be in store.

Read more: Verstappen in the fight? More to come from Mercedes? What the data tells us about Friday in Sepang

Track surface causing concern among drivers in Malaysia

Charles Leclerc is among several drivers to have raised concerns over a degrading track surface on Friday in Malaysia.

This weekend’s race sees Formula 1 return to Sepang for the first time in nine years.

Leclerc described conditions as “very, very, very poor” with large stones appearing on the tyres as cars travelled through the pit lane.

Read more: Hidden Bahrain Grand Prix hazard as Charles Leclerc leads Sepang complaints

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari punished by FIA for impeding incident

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a warning for an impeding incident with Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto in FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Ferrari has also been hit with a €10,000 fine for its role in the incident.

Bortoleto encountered a slow-moving Hamilton on the racing line on the approach to Turn 9 in Sepang.

Read more: FIA confirms double Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari punishment after Bahrain GP investigation

Mercedes adopts abandoned McLaren development path with W17 upgrade

Mercedes has adopted the sidepod concept recently abandoned by McLaren with its latest upgrade at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Brackley-based outfit has brought a major package to Malaysia this weekend as it aims to complete a drivers’ and constructors’ championship double.

McLaren moved away from its previous sidepod concept in Azerbaijan last weekend.

Read more: Revealed: Mercedes takes up 2026 development path abandoned by McLaren

Isack Hadjar among three grid penalties confirmed for Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar will serve a five-place grid penalty at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the FIA has confirmed.

Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad will also take grid drops for exceeding their engine component pools for the F1 2026 season.

Hadjar equalled his best result as a Red Bull driver in Azerbaijan last weekend, finishing third.

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Read more: FIA confirms worst-kept Isack Hadjar secret at Bahrain Grand Prix