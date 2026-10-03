Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia after a stunning qualifying lap.

The Red Bull driver took his first pole position of the season from fierce rival Lewis Hamilton, as Mercedes lacked pace.

Max Verstappen dominates in Malaysia

Mercedes power units had taken every pole position of the season so far, with Mercedes, Alpine and McLaren sharing the front of the grid slot.

However, Verstappen proved unstoppable on Saturday in Sepang, as he took pole with a 1:35.130.

This pace was backed up by teammate Isack Hadjar, who set the third-fastest time, but will drop five places for changing an element of his power unit.

Kimi Antonelli is promoted to third place, with Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and George Russell all set to gain from the Frenchman’s misfortune.

Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad will also shuffle to the back of the pack, with the pair holding 15 place and a back-of-the-grid penalties between them.

Having dropped out in Q2, this will put the pair on the back row of the grid, behind the Cadillac pair.

Aston Martin will start from their best positions of the year, after both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll escaped Q1. It was the first double-Q2 appearance of the season, with Alonso qualifying in P12, and Stroll P14.

2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Grid

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.130

2. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.428

3. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.631

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 135.666

5. Lando Norris McLaren 1:35.757

6. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:35.762

7. George Russell Mercedes 1:35.871

8. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:35.558 (5-place penalty)

9. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:37.210

10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:37.673

11. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:37.023

12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.220

13. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.527

14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.566

15. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:37.970

16. Oliver Bearman Haas 1:37.980

17. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:38.233

18. Alex Albon Williams 1:38.600

19. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:38.611

20. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:38.933

21. Franco Colapinto Alpine No Time Set in Q2 (15-place penalty)

22. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls No Time Set in Q2 (Back-of-the-grid penalty)

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