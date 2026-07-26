2026 Hungarian Grand Prix – F1 results (Budapest)

Lando Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix, as a collision between his teammate Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz lent a major helping hand.

Piastri was later forced to retire with a gearbox failure. Max Verstappen scored second, as Kimi Antonelli completed the podium.

Lando Norris wins dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix

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Oscar Piastri went aggressive at the start to swoop into the lead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris formed an early McLaren one-two ahead of Max Verstappen and the Ferraris. Charles Leclerc was the big loser at the start down to fifth.

After the first round of pit-stops, Verstappen undid the Hamilton undercut with a mighty Turn 1 move. Piastri and Norris got in and back out just ahead of this battle.

Kimi Antonelli was trying the one-stop. His pace was not sufficient, as Mercedes deviated to two.

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Piastri, as the lead McLaren on track, got the preferential pit-stop strategy, despite Norris’ plea to pit.

Disaster later struck for Piastri as he collided with Carlos Sainz’s Williams at Turn 2. That allowed Norris to pit and take the net lead of the race.

Norris won the Hungarian Grand Prix from Verstappen. Antonelli came third.

Full 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix results

1 Lando Norris McLaren

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +15.0s

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +18.7s

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +23.8s

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +24.5s

6 Isack Hadjar Mercedes +55.4s

7 George Russell Mercedes +57.5s

8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap

9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi + 1 lap

10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 lap

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 lap

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap

13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2 lap

15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2 lap

16 Esteban Ocon Haas +2 lap

17 Alex Albon Williams +2 lap

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2 lap

19 Oliver Bearman Haas +2 lap

Oscar Piastri McLaren – DNF

Sergio Perez Cadillac – DNF

Valtteri Bottas Cadillac – DNF

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Full 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix report – Lando Norris wins in Hungary after McLaren strategy twist, Hamilton penalised