Lewis Hamilton’s run of penalties continued at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver receiving his fourth sanction in just three race weekends after exceeding the pit lane speed limit by just 0.1 km/h.

It came just hours after the Briton declared he “can’t catch a break” amid his spate of penalties.

Lewis Hamilton punished for 0.1km/h pit lane speeding in Hungary

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Hamilton’s bid for an eighth world title, with the Briton as close as 32 points to Kimi Antonelli after the British Grand Prix, has been hit by a run of penalties.

The Briton received his third and fourth in three race weekends in Budapest.

Hamilton was clocked going 80.1 km/h as he entered the pit lane under a Virtual Safety Car for his third stop in the 70-lap Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver was in a battle with Kimi Antonelli for the final podium position, potentially even second place, and exceeded the pit lane speed limit.

He was handed a five-second time penalty.

Hamilton’s race engineer Carlo Santi informed him, saying: “And we got 5 second penalty for speeding into the pit lane.”

Hamilton shot back: “Aye, handing out penalties like crazy.”

He again complained to Ferrari after the race, saying: “Every opportunity that I give those stewards, every single time they give me a penalty!”

The FIA stewards issued their notes on the penalty after the race, revealing the full extent of Hamilton’s transgression.

“Car 44,” read the note, “exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 0.1 km/h.”

The penalty was Hamilton’s fourth this month, after he was given five-second penalty at Silverstone for a false start, another five-second penalty at Spa for causing a collision, and a three-place grid drop in Hungary for “unnecessarily impeded” Oscar Piastri during qualifying.

Hamilton took to Instagram on Saturday after his grid drop was announced to decry his growing list of penalties.

“Sometimes you just can’t catch a break,” he wrote.

“Another weekend when I’ve been feeling great throughout all the sessions, but then it just falls apart. To go from being so close to pole to then starting P5 is extremely frustrating.

“I always do my best to keep positive — sport is always about the highs and lows, but it’s also in the margins. Every point counts and you have to seize every opportunity.

“After 3 penalties in 3 weekends, it’s becoming difficult to hang on to that positivity.”

“Still,” he added, “I won’t let the setbacks take away from the progress we’ve been making as a team.”

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Hamilton dropped to fifth place behind Charles Leclerc after his penalty was applied, classified seven-tenths behind his teammate.

That meant his deficit as runner-up to championship leader Kimi Antonelli grew from 45 points to 50 in the drivers’ standings.

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