Here are the complete F1 results from the second practice session (FP2) at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring circuit in Madrid, the 14th round of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes driver and F1 2026 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli recorded the fastest time in FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Spanish Grand Prix 2026: FP2 results

Antonelli clocked a quickest lap of 1:33.662 to outpace Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by 0.113 seconds.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton set the third-fastest time, trailing Antonelli by 0.149s.

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad was fourth, but was sidelined for the closing stages after crashing out.

Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, who remains without a win since the Austrian Grand Prix in late June, was 0.337s off the pace in fifth.

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Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, was sixth ahead of Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in seventh.

Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda, Haas’s Esteban Ocon and Red Bull driver LIam Lawson completed the top 10.

Meanwhile, McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris failed to record a lap in FP2 due to an enforced gearbox change.

A full report of FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

What are the F1 results from FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid?

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:33.662

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.113

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.149

4 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.228

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.337

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.401

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.538

8 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +1.096

9 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.205

10 Liam Lawson Red Bull +1.276

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.297

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.398

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.508

14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.541

15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.224

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.629

17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.118

18 Alexander Albon Williams +3.274

19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.533

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.611

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.065

22 Lando Norris McLaren No time