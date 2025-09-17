Formula 1 is set to mark its long-awaited return to South Korea in October, with Valtteri Bottas to play a critical role.

Bottas will get behind the wheel of the Mercedes’ 2022 F1 car – the W13 – as part of the Peaches Run Universe 2025 event. It could yet be the last time at the wheel of Mercedes F1 machinery for Bottas, who has agreed to join the incoming Cadillac squad.

Valtteri Bottas to drive Mercedes W13 in South Korea

The Peaches Run Universe 2025 event will take place on 12 October. It has been organised by car culture firm Peaches, and will feature Bottas in demo run action for Mercedes at the AMG Speedway in Yongin-si, South Korea.

Formula 1 previously went racing in the nation, for what proved a rather short-lived Korean Grand Prix event at the Korea International Circuit.

Fernando Alonso won the dramatic inaugural Grand Prix in 2010, putting him top of the Drivers’ Championship at the time following a crash for Mark Webber, and an engine blowout for Sebastian Vettel, two of the Spaniard’s key title rivals.

The Korean Grand Prix remained on the calendar until 2013. That year proved the final staging of an event which failed to attract significant fanfare.

However, Formula 1 is a completely different entity now compared to what it was then. The series’ popularity has skyrocketed, and the return to South Korea, with Bottas at the wheel of the Mercedes W13, marks a further significant step. The idea of a Korean Grand Prix revival has been floating around in recent years.

Reacting to the announcement, Bottas said: “I was fortunate enough to be in my debut season the last time F1 raced in South Korea back in 2013.

“The passion of the fans for our sport was clear and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. To be able to bring F1 back to the country is brilliant; the team and I are determined to put on a great show for everyone who will be at the AMG Speedway next month for Peaches Run Universe 2025.”

More on the F1 calendar from PlanetF1.com

👉 Ranked: The six countries most likely to join the F1 calendar – in order of likelihood

👉 Government confirms support as Kyalami F1 bid takes next step

This could be Bottas’ last appearance in a Mercedes F1 car, ahead of his move to Cadillac for 2026. The American squad went with experience for its first Formula 1 driver line-up, selecting Bottas and fellow F1 veteran Sergio Perez.

Between them, they boast 16 grand prix wins, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

Read next: How Fernando Alonso mind games triggered Mark Webber’s South Korea 2010 crash