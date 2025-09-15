Jacques Villeneuve said Cadillac need to hope they get the “Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes” after the Finn formed one-half of the new team’s lineup.

After months of expectation, Bottas and Sergio Perez were confirmed as Cadillac’s first F1 drivers and Villeneuve believes experience is key to a new team.

Jacques Villeneuve says Cadillac need ‘Bottas of Mercedes’

With a combined 527 races between them, Cadillac’s new duo represent one of the most experienced lineups on the 2026 grid but just because they have been in the sport for a long time, there is no guarantee they will make a quick start.

That is the assessment made by 1997 World Champion Villeneuve, who himself raced 163 times, and the 54-year-old said Cadillac need the Bottas of Mercedes rather than the one at Sauber.

“Experience is important when you’re a new team, but there’s different kinds of experiences,” he said on Sky Sports. “Good experience and bad experience.

“Experience doesn’t mean you’re quick or great, but Bottas won against Lewis, was very active in moving the Mercedes car forward.

“It was hard at Sauber, I think he had just lost interest so if you take the Bottas of Mercedes, great, and he has image. Perez won and comes with cash as well.”

The signing of Bottas and Perez put to bed any suggestion that the US car company would put an American in the car but Naomi Schiff believes that is the right call.

“I think there was a potential expectation that they might sign a younger driver or an American driver, but honestly, I think that they’ve made the right decision,” she said. “There will be so many question marks going into 2026 for them.

“Brand new entry on the grid and I think bringing in two drivers like that that have worked at many different teams, but different engine types, different chassis types, gives them a whole load of data to work with.

“I think it’s the right way to go. Less question marks, maybe more sponsorship, known factors makes the team look more serious. I think it’s the right decision.”

Bottas in April came with a glowing review of seven-time World Champion Hamilton who said the Finn was “one of the most honest” drivers he worked with.

“I don’t need to say anything about his talent because he’s shown that throughout his career,” Hamilton said.

“But [they’re] getting one of the most honest, probably the funniest, Finns I would imagine, and just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.

“I think they’ve chosen the right guys. Obviously, we’ll see with Sergio as well, he’s got great experience. That knowledge that they both bring from two great teams will help them progress faster.”

