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Here’s how you can watch the United States Grand Prix free as the 2026 F1 season heads into its final act, with Kimi Antonelli on the precipice of a record-shattering championship win.

When Apple TV secured the rights to show every Grand Prix of the 2027 F1 season in the United States it is safe to say it had Austin’s showpiece event in mind.

How to watch the United States GP for free

The USA Grand Prix in Texas is one of the biggest events of the year and will see nearly half a million people descend on the track across the racing weekend, with over 140,000 on Sunday alone to watch the race.

The race is one of the major reasons why Apple is paying for the rights to show F1 in the USA amid a rising wave of popularity driven by Netflix series Drive to Survive and the Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt.

While fans in the UK will have to shell out on a Sky Sports subscription or a monthly pass via NowTV, F1 supporters in the USA can watch the race weekend completely free.

Apple is offering a free trial for its TV service, meaning anybody who signs up now will be able to watch practice, qualifying and the race itself completely free. The free trial gives access to Apple’s coverage, as well as the UK Sky TV coverage and F1TV’s data-led feeds during the race.

The bad news is that the trial is geo-locked to USA only and that means fans around the world will have to pay for their country’s feeds to watch the weekend action.

Fans based in the US who find themselves abroad during the race can access their Apple TV free trial by using a free VPN such as Proton and setting their location to the USA.

The 2026 United States Grand Prix takes place this weekend, 23–25 October, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Friday’s first practice session begins at 6.30pm UK time (12.30pm local), followed by second practice at 10pm UK time (4pm local). Saturday’s final practice starts at 6.30pm UK time, with qualifying getting underway at 10pm.

The main event takes place on Sunday, with the race scheduled to start at 8pm UK time (3pm local time).

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