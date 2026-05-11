F1 2026 marks the first year of the new engine formula, but already, a 2027 shift has been agreed, and there is talk of a return to V8s from the FIA president.

General Motors are a future Formula 1 engine supplier. GM would be “ready” for a return to V8s, an intriguing confirmation considering the expected year of arrival for its first, hybrid F1 engine.

GM would respectfully welcome F1 V8 shift

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Formula 1’s new regulations have split opinions. Most drivers have been left underwhelmed with the battery-dependent nature of F1 2026 competition.

Max Verstappen and reigning world champion Lando Norris have emerged as arguably the most vocal critics.

These rules are also failing to universally win over the F1 fanbase.

Governing body the FIA has taken various steps to tweak the formula, and has announced an agreement for 2027 to ditch the 50/50 electric versus internal combustion balance of the engines, in favour of a slight shift more towards internal combustion power.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed that a return to V8 engines, with minimal electric, is “coming” by no later than 2031, but 2030 is the target.

General Motors joined the grid in 2026 via the launch of Cadillac F1. The team is currently a Ferrari customer, but a GM power unit is in the works.

A return to V8s is certainly not something which GM would oppose.

“I love V8s and … the way they sound,” GM president Mark Reuss told The Detroit News.

“But we’re very respectful — as one of the newer teams — of the investment that was made in the V6 hybrids.

“So, if Formula 1 and FIA and the teams say that we’re going to [return to a V8], we’ll be ready.”

Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook told the same publication: “As a company that makes a lot of naturally aspirated V8s, we would love to see a V8 here.”

Red Bull would welcome a return to V8s, having launched its first power unit – developed in partnership with Ford – in 2026. Mercedes are also open to the idea, though team boss Toto Wolff has warned against abandoning electrification.

According to Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss, the first GM power unit is scheduled to hit the grid in 2029.

More on the F1 V8 debate from PlanetF1.com

Red Bull welcomes V8 return as FIA forces engine shake-up timeline

Toto Wolff warns F1 must not abandon electrification amid V8 talks

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and others, Towriss had been asked about the potential scenario where GM would debut its PU, a creation costing hundreds of millions, and the regulations shift within a few years.

“We’re really following the conversation on the regs, closely,” he said.

“It’s possible that the regulations could change before 2031. It’s possible that they don’t change before 2031.

“Regardless of the funding, I think it’s important that we see a Cadillac power unit on the grid as soon as possible. That’s really the main focus, from my standpoint.

“If there are ways to speed it up, we will. But right now, the focus is still 2029.”

Cadillac has made a respectable start to life in Formula 1. The team sits P10 in the Constructors’ standings, Valtteri Bottas having scored Cadillac’s best result of 13th in China.

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