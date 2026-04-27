It’s race week for the Miami Grand Prix, and we’re beginning the week with lots of fresh updates as the paddock gets set to go racing once more.

The cancellation of two races meant a longer gap than anticipated between rounds, but let us catch you up on Monday’s action as we begin to ramp up to race weekend.

Teams went beyond ‘comfort zone’ in 2026 rule talks

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FIA single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis, said stakeholders were pushed beyond their ‘comfort zone’ in initial talks over 2026 rule change proposals.

With several changes set to come into play at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, all the key people met over this unexpected interlude to discuss what adjustments needed to be made.

Naturally, though, with certain teams starting off quickly in the early stages, Tombazis confirmed some needed to “come off the comfort zone” before a “genuine consensus” was reached.

Read more: F1 2026 rule changes pushed teams beyond ‘comfort zone’

Invicta heading home after two-round cancellation

Formula 2 will be heading to North American territory for the first time this weekend, with the calendar having added Miami and Montreal after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds were cancelled.

This will prove to be a home race for Invicta Racing, but for CEO James Robinson, he told our own Jamie Woodhouse that as a “well-oiled machine”, his team should cope with these changes at short notice.

Read more: Invicta Racing’s impromptu home race: Formula 2 heads for Miami and Montreal

Alonso gives first F1 future indication beyond 2026

Fernando Alonso had headed into this season musing about whether or not this would be his last campaign in Formula 1, but has given the first indication that he may yet carry on – but only if he still feels like he can compete.

“The time will tell,” he said at the Monaco Grand Prix Historique. “I will feel it. At the moment, I don’t feel it is that time yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated, I feel happy when I drive.

“So, yeah, hopefully not the last season.”

Read more: Alonso admits F1 retirement ‘difficult to accept’ as extension hope grows

Jos Verstappen reacts after big rallying crash

Jos Verstappen confirmed he had a “huge impact” in a rally crash over the weekend, but he and co-driver, Jasper Vermeulen, were able to escape without injury.

Pictures had surfaced of Verstappen Sr’s crash during his Rallye de Wallonie effort, which came to an early end as a result.

Mercifully, though, both

Read more: Jos Verstappen breaks his silence after ‘huge’ rally crash

Vettel topples London Marathon in double-quick time

And finally, sending massive congratulations to four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, who completed the London Marathon in not just his first marathon, but doing so in a sub-three-hour time.

Anyone would think he was a professional sportsperson…

Along with F1 presenter and press conference host, Tom Clarkson, the two were raising money for two worthy causes, for which they went 60% above their fundraising targets.

Read more: Sebastian Vettel exceeds ambitious London Marathon targets

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