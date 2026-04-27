Sebastian Vettel proved he still thrives on endurance challenges, breaking the three-hour barrier at the London Marathon while smashing his charity target.

Vettel ran to raise money for the Brain & Spine Foundation and The Grand Prix Trust, which are both charities at the heart of Formula One.

Sebastian Vettel breaks three-hour barrier at London Marathon

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Vettel joined Formula 1 journalist Tom Clarkson to run the marathon, a first for the retired Formula 1 driver.

Before the race, Vettel set himself a target of running the 26.2-mile (42.2km) race in under three hours.

He and Clarkson also wanted to raise £5000 for the two charities.

Both goals were achieved.

Vettel completed the race in a time of 2:59:08 and helped raise over £8000 for the F1 charities.

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“It felt very long, but it’s been my first time, so I didn’t know what to expect,” he told BBC Sport.

“It’s been amazing how many people there were next to the course, and how happy everyone is, so it’s a really great experience.

“I’m very excited still, and very happy that I finished.”

When asked what had motivated him to enter the race, Vettel revealed: “Well, I always wanted to do a marathon. I always kept fit and did a lot of running, cycling.

“So I thought it’s about time, and I set myself an ambitious goal, which I managed to achieve.

“I wanted to be just below three hours, which I did, so I’m very happy with that, but I think even more so, happy that I finished.

“And having lived the experience, I can only recommend it to people to sign up and try to do it.”

The Grand Prix Trust was founded by Sir Jackie Stewart in the 1980s, and for four decades it has “provided help and advice to Formula One’s trackside and factory-based team personnel to put their lives back on track when things go wrong”.

The Brain & Spine Foundation was founded by former F1 safety and medical delegate Professor Sidney Watkins and neurosurgeon Peter Hamlyn in 1992. It aims to improve “the prevention, treatment and care of people affected by disorders of the brain and spine.”

Vettel wasn’t the only high-profile sporting figure to complete the race, with former Arsenal and Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey putting in a 3:00:30.

Cricket legend Alastair Cook, who was raising money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, recorded a time of 3:05:15.

‘Wicked’ actress Cynthia Erivo completed the course in just 3:21:40, beating her own personal best by an incredible 14 minutes, while Dame Laura Kenny did a 3:45:05. It was, however, a long day for former Arsenal captian Tony Adams, who needed 6:21:17 to complete the marathon.

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