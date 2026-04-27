Fernando Alonso has stated for the first time that he wants to remain in Formula 1 beyond this season, with the thought of retiring “difficult to accept”.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of the season, which led to speculation that this year could be the 44-year-old’s last on the Formula 1 grid.

Fernando Alonso not ready to retire from Formula 1

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The double world champion re-signed with Aston Martin in 2024, committing to the team for a further two seasons into F1 2026’s new regulatory cycle.

The new era, though, has not gone to plan for Aston Martin.

The team has endured a difficult start with new engine partner Honda; the car and power unit have been hampered by problems and lacking performance. Vibrations from the engine have caused problems, but the chassis is also lacking in downforce.

With the new regulations and the car in its infancy, Alonso had previously stated that his future in Formula 1 could depend on Aston Martin’s performance this season.

“I don’t know – I think this year you have to wait a bit longer because the progression and development of the cars is going to be incredible,” the Spaniard told Spanish daily AS in February.

“Making a decision in April or May could be right or wrong by September, depending on how the evolutions go. The longer you can wait, the better.

“That would be my intention – to wait until September to decide. But we’ll see.

“I need to see how I feel, how motivated I am, how much the travel, the events, the marketing and everything outside the track weighs on me.”

Fernando Alonso: Double F1 world champion

Ranking Fernando Alonso’s F1 career moves from worst to best

Fernando Alonso car collection: $3.5m Adrian Newey design among his amazing cars

However, two months on, Alonso has hinted that he’s seriously considering extending with Aston Martin as he is not yet ready to retire.

Speaking to the Automobile Club de Monaco during the weekend’s Monaco historic grand prix, Alonso gave his biggest hint yet that he is not done with the sport.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I love racing.

“I did my first race when I was three years [old], and I am 44, so 41 years of my life I have been behind a steering wheel.

“So the moment I have to stop racing, it will be a very hard decision and difficult to accept.

“The time will tell. I will feel it. At the moment, I don’t feel it is that time yet. I feel competitive, I feel motivated, I feel happy when I drive.

“So, yeah, hopefully not the last season.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Former Ferrari driver suffers double heartbreak at Historic Monaco Grand Prix