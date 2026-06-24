Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari and Williams confirming that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will miss FP1 at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Ferrari confirms Dino Beganovic to drive in Austrian Grand Prix FP1

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Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic will drive in FP1 at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Beganovic will take to the wheel of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-26 for the opening hour of practice at the Red Bull Ring.

The Swedish youngster’s last FP1 appearance came in Barcelona, where he stood in for Hamilton, who overcame his lost track time to claim his first victory for Ferrari.

Read more: Ferrari confirms FP1 driver change for Austrian Grand Prix

Franz Tost: Max Verstappen has ‘lost advantage’ with F1 2026 rules

Franz Tost, Max Verstappen’s former team principal at Toro Rosso, has claimed that the F1 2026 rules have hurt the most naturally gifted drivers.

Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of the F1 2026 regulations, memorably likening the new-look F1 to “Formula E on steroids.”

It is hoped that a change to the current 50:50 split between internal combustion and electrical power will improve the situation for 2027.

Read more: Max Verstappen ‘lost advantage’ theory put forward by his former F1 team boss

Rob Smedley: Lewis Hamilton could have ‘a Michael Schumacher story’ at Ferrari

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley has claimed that Lewis Hamilton could lead the team to title success like Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher won five of his joint-record seven world championships with Ferrari in a glittering spell of success at the turn of the century.

Unlike Hamilton, who will turn 42 next January, Schumacher was aged 27 when he joined the Scuderia at the start of 1996.

Read more: Ferrari insider claims Lewis Hamilton could write ‘Michael story’

High Austrian GP temperatures could lead to FIA heat hazard

High temperatures at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix could see the FIA declare a heat hazard, forcing teams to take extra measures to help cool drivers.

The heat hazard protocol was introduced last year after a high-profile case of drivers struggling in hot conditions at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The declaration of a heat hazard requires teams to install advanced driver cooling systems, with the minimum car weight increased to accommodate the changes. Drivers also have the option of wearing a special cooling vest.

Read more: Austrian GP heatwave could trigger FIA heat hazard protocol

Carlos Sainz to sit out FP1 at Austrian Grand Prix

Luke Browning will deputise for Carlos Sainz in FP1 at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Williams announced earlier this month that Browning, who currently competes in Super Formula in Japan, would appear in FP1 in Barcelona and Austria.

An electrical problem prevented him from taking to the track in Spain.

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Read more: Carlos Sainz to miss Austrian Grand Prix FP1 as Williams junior steps in