Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will miss Thursday’s media day activities at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix through illness, the team have confirmed.

Ferrari are gearing up for their first home race of F1 2025 at Imola this weekend, having endured a disappointing start to the new season.

After falling just 14 points short of Constructors’ champions McLaren last season, Ferrari trail the runaway title leaders by 152 points after the first six races of F1 2025.

The team have claimed just one podium finish so far this season, with Leclerc finishing third at last month’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Ferrari confirmed on Thursday morning that Leclerc will miss the day’s media activities at Imola, with the 27-year-old “unwell.”

Leclerc is expected to return to the paddock for the opening day of practice on Friday, with his participation in the remainder of the Emilia Romagna GP weekend not believed to be in doubt.

A Ferrari statement provided to PlanetF1.com read: “Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today.

“He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow.”

Leclerc is contesting his seventh full season as a Ferrari driver, having joined the Scuderia at the end of his debut campaign with Sauber in 2018.

The Monegasque has claimed a total of eight victories, 44 podiums and 26 pole positions for Ferrari since the start of the 2019 season, claiming a career-best second place in the Drivers’ standings in 2022.

He enjoyed his strongest season since 2022 last year, collecting three victories in Monaco, Italy and the United States.

Leclerc currently sits fifth in the F1 2025 Drivers’ standings, 12 points ahead of team-mate and seven-time World Champion Hamilton.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix marks the first of two home races for Ferrari in F1 2025, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza set to be held on September 7.

The 2025 event is widely expected to be F1’s last visit to Imola for some time, with the race’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season and no extension believed to be forthcoming.

