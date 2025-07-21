Lewis Hamilton claimed he is working with Ferrari to make sure “some of my DNA” goes into their 2026 challenger.

However, deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio said the ultimate goal is “to build the fastest possible car”, and that Hamilton’s desires are actually closely aligned with the feedback from team-mate Charles Leclerc.

F1 2026 Ferrari to be built around Lewis Hamilton?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

It has been a challenging start to Ferrari life for Lewis Hamilton, who is yet to score a podium finish in their current challenger, the SF-25, an achievement which Leclerc has pulled off four times thus far.

Hamilton matched his best result of fourth at Silverstone, but having missed out on that first Ferrari podium – Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg scored the first top-three result of his career – Hamilton issued a blunt verdict on the SF-25 and said he was to present his 2026 car wishlist to the designers.

“The car was unbelievably tricky to drive,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com, at Silverstone. “I think ultimately, I learned a lot. There’s lots to take from the day.

“It’s only my second time driving in the wet in this car. I can’t even express to you how hard it is. It’s not a car that likes those conditions.

“But as I said, having lots of data to take from this. For me, I might just sit down with the people that are designing the car for next year because there’s elements of this car that cannot go into the following year.”

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Hamilton suggested that process is underway with his former ally at Mercedes turned Ferrari technical director Loïc Serra.

“I’m already working hard with Loïc and his guys at the factory so that the future car will also have some of my DNA in it,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton may be yet to truly gel with the current Ferrari machinery – or deliver the results which Leclerc has – but deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio hinted that Hamilton’s wishes are not much different to what Leclerc wants from the car, as he explained the stages of designing their 2026 machine.

Next season will bring with it great change in Formula 1, as smaller, lighter cars hit the grid, powered by new engines featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuel.

Key F1 2026 details from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 F1 2025 v F1 2026: Nine key questions ahead of huge regulation changes

“You always have to be careful when you say that the car was built in a certain direction,” d’Ambrosio told Auto Motor und Sport.

“First and foremost, development is all about maximising performance. Loïc and his team simply want to build the fastest possible car. And there are certain objective parameters that they have to take into account.

“Only in the second phase is it about what the drivers might need. There are many things you can do to ensure that they have the tools they need to adapt the car to their own driving style as much as possible. It’s all about fine-tuning and balance.

“It’s important to us in the team that we sit down with both drivers a few times a year. Everything is then put on the table. It’s also about the question of what they need and how this can be converted into performance.

“If you listen to both of them, their wishes are very similar.

“The fact that Loïc worked with Lewis at Mercedes for many years obviously helps with communication. But Loïc also has a very good relationship with Charles.”

F1 2025 resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix, and following the post-Silverstone break, Hamilton will have found some answers for improvement if he got his way.

“I’m not driving that terribly but of course want to continue to improve,” he said.

“Qualifying was looking better, and I think we just continue to build on that.

“I’m really hoping for some improvements moving forwards.”

Hamilton sits P6 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, one position and 16 points behind Leclerc.

Read next: New Ferrari evidence emerges after Hamilton and Leclerc complaints trigger immediate action