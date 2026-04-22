Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari being branded the first loser of the F1 2026 season as Honda issues an update on its Aston Martin “countermeasures.”

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Ferrari: The first loser of F1 2026

Ferrari has enjoyed a much-improved start to the F1 2026 season, claiming podiums at the opening three races.

The Scuderia has bounced back impressively from a winless 2025, but still it exists in Mercedes’ shadow.

PlanetF1.com’s Michelle Foster explains what Ferrari has got right – and wrong – so far this season.

Read more: What Ferrari has got right – and wrong – so far in F1 2026

Honda ‘enhancing countermeasures’ in latest Aston Martin update

Honda says it has been working closely with Aston Martin to “enhance our countermeasures” ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Japanese manufacturer introduced so-called ‘countermeasures’ to its engine vibration issue at the last race in Japan.

Despite Fernando Alonso reporting an 80 per cent improvement, the fixes were not raced at Suzuka due to reliability concerns.

Read more: Honda ‘enhancing’ Aston Martin ‘countermeasures’ in latest progress update

Who owns each F1 team?

Interest from a number of parties in Otro Capital’s stake in Alpine has brought the subject of F1 team ownership back into the spotlight.

Who owns each team on the F1 2026 grid?

PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch explains the ownership structure of every squad.

Read more: Who owns each Formula 1 team?

Heikki Kovalainen shares scar images two years after open heart surgery

Former Renault and McLaren driver Heikki Kovalainen has shared images of a large scar on his chest two years after undergoing open heart surgery.

Kovalainen spent nine days in hospital in 2024 after being diagnosed with an ascending aortic aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening issue.

The Finnish driver claimed his only F1 victory at the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Read more: Then and now: Heikki Kovalainen posts incredible scar images after open heart surgery

Jos Verstappen joins criticism of F1 2026 rules

Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, has admitted that he sometimes “switches the TV off” due to his lack of interest in F1 2026.

Red Bull driver Verstappen has been the most vocal critic of the new regulations among the drivers, even raising doubts over his Formula 1 future.

Verstappen Sr said of the new rules: “It’s not the Formula 1 that Formula 1 stands for.”

Read more: ‘I switch the TV off’ – Jos Verstappen echoes Max criticism of F1 2026 rules