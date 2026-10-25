FIA confirms massive 80-place grid penalty for the United States GP

AUSTIN – Gabriel Bortoleto will start Sunday’s United States Grand Prix from the very back of the grid after accumulating a massive 80-place grid penalty after taking on new engine components.

The Brazilian had qualified behind his Audi teammate Nico Hulkenberg in 13th place for the Grand Prix.

Gabriel Bortoleto’s 80-place grid penalty explained

Bortoleto entered the Circuit of the Americas race weekend already facing a 20-place grid penalty after Audi fitted his R26 with a fourth Control Electronics unit and a fourth Energy Store [ES], both limited to three for the season.

He also took a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger and exhaust, all three components within his season’s allocation.

But starting from the back of the grid, as the rules state that any driver who incurs a penalty exceeding 15 grid places must start at the back of the field regardless, Audi made further changes on Saturday.

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The team fitted his car with another new Control Electronics and Energy Store, incurring two five-place penalties for those, while his new ICE, turbocharger, exhaust, MGU-K and Power Unit Ancillary Component all come with 10-place grid penalties.

It brings Bortoleto’s total number of grid penalties up to 80 for the weekend.

The FIA stewards’ note regarding the new components taken on Saturday explained: “The following Power Unit elements have been used:

5th Engine (ICE)

5th Turbocharger (TC)

5th Exhaust Set (EXH)

5th Energy Store (ES)

5th Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE)

4th MGU-K

7th Power Unit Ancillary Component (PU-ANC)

“Infringement: Breaches of Articles B8.2.2 (read with B8.2.3) of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“Decision: Drop of 60 grid positions for the next Race in which the driver participates.

“Reason: The penalty is imposed in accordance with Articles B8.2.8a and B8.2.8b of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“The use of Energy Store (ES) and Control Electronics Unit (PU-CE) additional element(s) carries a 5 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8b of the FIA F1 Regulations and the use of Engine (ICE), Turbocharger (TC), Exhaust Set (EXH), MGU-K and Power Unit Ancillary Component (PU-ANC) additional elements carries a 10 grid place penalty by virtue of Article B8.2.8a of the FIA F1 Regulations.

“Therefore there is an accumulation of 60 places.

“Subject to Car 5 being classified in the results of Qualifying, Car 5 will be allocated a grid position in the Race in accordance with Article B2.5.4b.iv of the FIA F1 Regulations.”

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