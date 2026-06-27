FIA makes George Russell decision after Verstappen Austrian GP crash

The FIA has determined that no further investigation would be taken against George Russell after the Mercedes driver’s Austrian Grand Prix pole position was initially shrouded in uncertainty.

A late Q3 crash for Max Verstappen meant the session concluded under yellow flag conditions, yet Russell still set a faster time and one good enough for pole position. Quickly, the question was whether that pole lap would stand and the answer was yes.

FIA decision made after George Russell Austrian Grand Prix pole position

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli had topped the opening two stages of qualifying, but come Q3, a thrilling, multi-driver battle for pole position erupted.

Verstappen inserted himself firmly into the pole conversation, but it was Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, followed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who went provisional pole as the crucial final laps arrived.

Verstappen looked to respond, but lost the rear of his Red Bull RB22 coming at Turn 9, the penultimate corner of the lap.

That sent Verstappen sliding into the barriers and out of qualifying.

One would have expected the session to be red flagged on past evidence, but instead, Q3 finished under yellow flags. Russell still delivered a 1:06.113 which was good enough for pole by two tenths from Leclerc.

The crucial factor was whether a single or double yellow was shown. Russell believed that it was a single and that he had respected it by slowing.

Antonelli thought it was a double yellow and so backed off. He later called that a mistake from himself.

Russell was briefly noted for a potential yellow flag infringement, before the FIA stewards issued a ‘no further action’ update, clearing Russell’s pole.

More on George Russell from PlanetF1.com

Untelevised Max Verstappen gesture emerges after Russell encounter

George Russell hopes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari threat has an expiry date

It was a dramatic, but important pole for Russell in Austria as he looks to claw his way back into the title fight.

While pole in Austria is traditionally not as vital as at some other tracks, it nonetheless is an important achievement for Russell, and a psychological boost.

Russell goes into Sunday’s grand prix 50 points behind championship leader and teammate Antonelli.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen crashes as Russell snatches dramatic pole