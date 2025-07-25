F1 driver at risk as FIA launch investigation over untelevised Belgian GP incident

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is under investigation over an impeding incident with Yuki Tsunoda in Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying.

Gasly produced another fine qualifying performance to secure eighth on the grid for Saturday’s mini race at Spa.

Pierre Gasly facing FIA investigation over Yuki Tsunoda impeding incident

Gasly was beaming after forcing his way into the top-10 shootout, telling Alpine over team radio at the end of his SQ2 lap: “That was a ***good lap! Tell me we’re through!”

However, the Frenchman is at risk of a grid penalty over an untelevised impeding incident with Tsunoda at Turn 17, otherwise known as Blanchimont, one of the fastest parts of the circuit.

Gasly and Tsunoda, along with team representatives of Alpine and Red Bull, were required to meet the stewards at 1745 local time in Belgium.

Despite being the innocent party in the incident with Gasly, Tsunoda also finds himself under investigation for driving unnecessarily slowly during sprint qualifying.

The Red Bull driver was summoned to meet the stewards at 1740 at Spa, five minutes before his meeting with the FIA over the incident with Gasly.

Gasly and Tsunoda spent two full seasons as team-mates at the Racing Bulls (then AlphaTauri) across 2021/22, with the former acting as a mentor to the Japanese driver before joining Alpine for 2023.

Read next: Toto Wolff addresses Max Verstappen conspiracy theory after Christian Horner sack