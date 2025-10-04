The F1 news world is rocked by the announcement that both Williams machines have been disqualified from Singapore GP qualifying.

We have all of this and more after a busy Saturday that saw George Russell snag his first pole at Marina Bay.

F1 news: Williams suffers double DSQ after Singapore quali

The Williams cars of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have been disqualified from Singapore Grand Prix qualifying due to a technical breach, the FIA has announced.

Albon and Sainz qualified 12th and 13th respectively in qualifying at the Marina Bay circuit before an issue with the rear wings of both cars was spotted during post-session scrutineering.

F1 news: Max Verstappen vs. Lando Norris tensions rise

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were left fuming at Lando Norris with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase saying “you can thank your mate for that” for a potential block in qualifying.

With Norris already having completed his lap, he was on his way back to the garage when Verstappen was approaching on his flying lap and the Dutchman clearly felt the McLaren driver did not get out of the way.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris brushed off Verstappen’s late-qualifying complaint against him, quipping that Red Bull “complain about everything.”

Verstappen’s race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, referenced that “your mate” (Norris) was ahead of the reigning World Champion on track during the final laps of Q3, in which the Red Bull driver backed off heading into the final two corners after getting close to polesitter George Russell’s times in the first two sectors.

F1 news: Nyck de Vries is working a new job with McLaren

Former Red Bull driver Nyck de Vries has returned to McLaren as a simulator driver, the team has confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

It comes after De Vries posted an image of himself helping the team’s preparations in the sim ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 news: Ferrari comms chief moves to McLaren

McLaren has confirmed it has secured the services of long-time Ferrari communications chief Luca Colajanni, replacing the departing Sophie Ogg.

Colajanni will join McLaren in the coming week, as he returns to working with a team following his most recent stint at Pirelli.

F1 news: Felipe Massa just inked a new partnership

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has announced a ‘strategic partnership’ with leading sports and entertainment marketing agency EMW Global.

It comes just weeks before the start of his long-awaited legal case over the outcome of the F1 2008 world championship later this month.

F1 news: “No plans” for Horner at Aston Martin

Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has insisted that there are “no plans” for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner to join the team in any capacity in the future.

It comes after Cowell consulted Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, having appeared to leave the door open to a potential role for Horner earlier in the Singapore Grand Prix weekend

