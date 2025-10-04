Liam Lawson admitted he would “love to know tomorrow” about his future within the Red Bull stable in Formula 1, but accepts “it’s very normal to be left on hold” at this time of year.

Lawson is out of contract at the end of the 2025 season as it stands, having seen his form largely recover at Racing Bulls, following a swift swap back to Red Bull’s sister squad after two races alongside Max Verstappen at the start of the year.

Liam Lawson ‘on hold a little bit’ over F1 future

After securing a career-best fifth place finish in Azerbaijan last time out, Lawson endured a difficult start to the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, crashing out of both FP2 and FP3. The compromised build up meant, in qualifying, he could do no better than 14th. Teammate Isack Hadjar was eighth.

Racing Bulls’ line-up is not yet set for the 2026 season, with incumbents Lawson and Hadjar both in contention alongside Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad for a seat, with Hadjar also linked with a potential step up to Red Bull in 2026, in place of Yuki Tsunoda.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also confirmed talks had taken place with now-former McLaren junior Alex Dunne, though it is understood a proposed move for the Irish driver would be for a switch to Red Bull’s junior ranks as it stands.

With Lawson not yet confirmed for a seat next season, he admitted that job security in Formula 1 only comes with strong performances, but this pressure is something to which he has become accustomed, having risen through Red Bull’s junior ranks to join Formula 1.

“I’d love to know tomorrow, honestly,” Lawson said in Singapore when asked about his future within the Red Bull stable.

“But obviously, in this camp, it’s very normal to be left on hold a little bit, and that’s how it is at the moment.

“I know the only thing that has control over that is my performance in the car. So until I have that answer, I think that’s just what I’m focused on.

“I think unless you’re on multi-year contracts – and even then, I think Formula 1 contracts, any contracts at the end of the day – can be made to be broken, in a way.

“At the end of the day, the only time you’re secure is when you’re performing, and I don’t think there’s many drivers, apart from some of the top guys, that are going to feel completely secure in the sport – but it’s not really a new feeling in any way.

“It’s something that we are very used to. It’s something that we are, especially in the Red Bull programme, introduced to at a very young age, knowing that the only way you you step up through the ladder is by performing, and you have that pressure all the time. So it’s on a bigger scale, but it’s the same thing.”

While he trails Hadjar in the points standings by nine points, with the French driver having taken his maiden podium in his rookie season, Lawson is looking to do all he can in Racing Bulls’ push in the Constructors’ standings.

With that, the 23-year-old has not been set targets for the rounds ahead, but if he is able to help Red Bull’s sister team to its goal in the teams’ championship, that will help him.

“It’s nothing in particular,” Lawson replied when asked if he had any targets for the rest of the year, “other than just scoring points [and] having good races.

“I think the main thing is for us, scoring points. We’re fighting for P6 in the Constructors’, and that’s from a team focus. That’s what we’re very focused on, and if we achieve that, naturally, that means that I’ve probably done my job.

“From a wider perspective, that’s probably the goal for me. It’s just every time I get in the car, trying to get the most out of it and score the most amount of points I can.”

