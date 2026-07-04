The FIA has launched an investigation following an unsafe release incident involving Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in British Grand Prix qualifying.

Piastri and Lindblad were classified eighth and ninth respectively in Saturday’s qualifying session at Silverstone.

FIA holds investigation over Arvid Lindblad, Oscar Piastri near miss

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The pair were involved in a near miss as the cars left the pit lane ahead of the final runs of Q3.

Lindblad and teammate Liam Lawson were released into the pit lane almost simultaneously as Piastri’s McLaren approached.

Piastri appeared to slow and turn slightly to the left in order to avoid a collision with Lindblad’s car.

The FIA stewards have launched an investigation into the incident, with the drivers required to visit the stewards at 1800 local time at Silverstone.

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Lindblad is aiming for a fourth consecutive points finish at Silverstone, having finished one place behind Lawson at each of the last three rounds stretching back to Monaco on June 7.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after qualifying: “I think the team has done a really good job again.

“I think we had, again, I’d say the fastest car of the midfield, so big thanks to team.

“It wasn’t the easiest, honestly, starting Q1, but on my side of the garage we did a really good job working together to chip away through the session to get the car in a better window for Q3.

“I think, honestly, in qualifying it was a bit like that, but all throughout the weekend.

“So I’m just very happy with all the guys on my side of the garage, the teamwork, the job we’re doing to just continue to chip away every time we get in the car.

“In Montreal, it was a big upgrade. It was quite a fundamental one and it’s been obviously extremely promising that it’s worked on all different types of circuits: the low speed of Monaco, kerb riding, tracks, high speed.

“Nothing more to say than just a big thanks to the team and they’re doing a really good job.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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