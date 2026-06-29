Oscar Piastri has escaped punishment after being summoned to the stewards at the Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.

Piastri recorded his best finish since the Miami Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, as he brought his MCL40 home in fourth place. However, a short while later, he was off to the stewards.

Oscar Piastri summoned after Austrian GP

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The McLaren driver was noted for a potential breach of Article 12.2.1.i of the International Sporting Code, as well as failing to comply with the Race Director’s Event Notes and driving unnecessarily slowly on his reconnaissance laps.

Piastri allegedly exceeded the time limit between the Safety Car lines.

After hearing from Piastri and a McLaren representative, as well as reviewing the available video, timing and onboard footage, the stewards concluded that the Australian was well within the required delta time.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), team representative and reviewed video, timing in-car video evidence.

“After reviewing the video footage it was evident that the car was well within the specified delta time.

“Therefore the Stewards take no further action.”

Piastri finished the Grand Prix in fourth place, 20 seconds down on race winner Russell.

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The result was the Australian driver’s best finish since the Miami Grand Prix, with Piastri overtaking both Ferraris on the track including a robust move on Charles Leclerc.

“I think that was the most I could have done,” Piastri said.

“We didn’t have the pace to do anything more to match Mercedes, or Max [Verstappen].

“To beat both Ferraris was a really good day, so I’m very happy with that.”

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