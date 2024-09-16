Williams team principal James Vowles is prepared to help Franco Colapinto secure a permanent seat for the F1 2025 season with Audi F1.

Colapinto scored points on only his second start for Williams in Baku on Sunday, with the Argentine impressing since replacing Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Williams vow to examine Audi F1 ‘possibilities’ for Franco Colapinto

Colapinto, a Williams Academy driver, was promoted into a race seat to take the place of Sargeant as the team looked to maximise their points-scoring opportunities for the rest of the F1 2024 season.

The door has long since closed on the possibility of a drive with the Grove-based outfit for next year, however, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz already signed to race seats.

With Colapinto impressing on his debut in Italy and subsequently scoring points in Azerbaijan, Williams team principal Vowles said he is looking to help him stay on the grid for F1 2025 with Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team in 2026, “realistically” the only option still on the table.

Current incumbent Valtteri Bottas and McLaren reserve Gabriel Bortoleto are believed to be among the frontrunners to partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next season as it stands, but Vowles revealed that he is hoping to help Colapinto find a full-time seat for F1 2025.

“Of course he will remain a part of the Williams family, but I also hope he can continue to race somewhere,” Vowles said, as quoted by Dutch publication Formule 1 Magazine.

“I want to give Colapinto a seat for 2025 and ideally in Formula 1. Realistically, there is only one team left, we will see what we can manage there.

“In two races, Colapinto has shown the world that he deserves a seat in Formula 1.

“We will see what the possibilities are at Audi and if we can find a way we can work together.”

While the Argentinian driver will not be able to represent the team for whom he is currently driving next season, Vowles remains confident that the pairing he has formed for F1 2025 and beyond is the correct one, with Sainz making the move when he departs Ferrari at the end of the season.

“I think Albon and Sainz are still the right line-up for Williams, as we only continue to grow and want to fight for the title soon,” he added.

“Nevertheless, I am incredibly proud of what Franco has achieved.”

