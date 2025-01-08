Franco Colapinto to Alpine ‘imminent’ as Briatore confirms talks – report

A deal to take Williams driver Franco Colapinto to Alpine is reportedly “imminent” with Jack Doohan at risk of being replaced before the start of the F1 2025 season.

It comes after Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore confirmed that he held negotiations with Colapinto over an F1 2025 seat – and “guaranteed” that Doohan was safe for the start of the new season.

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine before start of F1 2025 season?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Colapinto won many admirers after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams following last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, scoring points in two of his first four appearances in Azerbaijan and the United States.

The Argentine’s impact saw Colapinto register on the radar of some of F1’s biggest teams, including Red Bull and Alpine, with Williams team principal James Vowles voicing his willingness to help the youngster find a place on the F1 2025 grid with a rival outfit.

Alpine confirmed Doohan as Pierre Gasly’s F1 2025 team-mate during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, just four days before Colapinto was promoted to a race seat with Williams.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

However, rumours towards the end of last season claimed Briatore had made it his mission to sign Colapinto with Doohan at risk of being dropped before the start of his debut season.

An image captured by PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Thomas Maher at the penultimate race in Qatar saw Colapinto and his manager, Maria Catarineu of Bullet Sports Management, in conversation with Briatore in the paddock (bottom).

Doohan went on to make his F1 debut in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a week later after his predecessor Esteban Ocon was released early from his contract to link up with new employers Haas in the post-season test.

The Australian, who has a valid Alpine contract for the start of the new season, had been expected to participate in his first full campaign in F1 2025.

However, a report in Argentina has cast fresh doubt over Doohan’s immediate future with Colapinto now said to be closing in on the second Alpine seat.

Local publication Diario Olé has claimed that a “very reliable source” has indicated that Alpine are set to strike an “agreement” with Colapinto, with a deal expected to be announced “sooner than later” and potentially as soon as this week.

It is said that Doohan’s contract “officially” covers the first six races of the F1 2025 season, which, if true, would take him up to the Miami Grand Prix on May 4.

However, the report claims that F1 contracts are there to be broken, citing Red Bull’s move to replace Sergio Perez for F1 2025 despite the Mexican’s signing of a new two-year deal as recently as last June.

The report also includes an alleged deleted Instagram story by Colapinto’s father, Anibal, who is pictured raising a glass with a group of friends while wearing a Williams t-shirt.

In the accompanying caption, Mr Colapinto remarks: “There are few of us who already know everything… F1 2025.”

The shock revelations come after Briatore admitted that he had held negotiations with Colapinto over an F1 2025 seat last year, telling German publication Sport Bild: “Yes, that’s true. I am always looking for the best opportunities for us.”

Briatore recently offered reassurance that Doohan would start the F1 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Yet he warned that he would not hesitate to make a change if the 21-year-old, the son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan, struggled to match Gasly at the start of the new season.

Asked if Doohan and Gasly will definitely start the season with Alpine, he told Le Parisien: “The only thing we can be sure of is death!

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.

“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.

“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”

Briatore had previously vowed to renew his interest in Colapinto ahead of the F1 2026 season, telling Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport: “I’m interested in any driver who is fast.

“If there was an opportunity to get Colapinto for 2026, you have to think about it.”

