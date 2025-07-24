Despite a barrage of rumours a month ago that Fred Vasseur’s days as Ferrari team principal could be numbered, Ralf Schumacher says the Frenchman is “getting closer” to re-signing with Ferrari.

Last month, reports emerged claiming Vasseur was ‘under scrutiny’ from Ferrari’s top management amidst a disappointing start to the F1 2025 campaign.

Will Fred Vasseur stay at Ferrari for F1 2026?

Despite pre-season expectations of on-track success and a potential title, Vasseur’s Ferrari Formula 1 team has not achieved those heights.

Although the team is second in the Constructors’ Championship with Charles Leclerc’s four podiums boosting their tally, the Italian stable has yet to take to the top step of the podium.

And on the other side of the garage, Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for his first top-three grand prix result with the Scuderia.

Under Vasseur’s reign, Ferrari not only brought in Hamilton, saying farewell to Carlos Sainz, but they also lost Enrico Cardile and replaced him as technical director with former Mercedes man Loïc Serra.

The SF-25 has not built on last year’s late-season momentum, although recent upgrades have shown positive signs. Ferrari, though, are still well off the pace set by McLaren.

It’s reportedly put Vasseur’s position as Ferrari team principal under the spotlight.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed earlier at the British Grand Prix that he was speaking with the Frenchman about his future with Vasseur out of contract at the end of this season. Vigna didn’t give any hint as to which way the conversation was going.

“Vasseur’s future? He’s the team principal, it’s July and we’re discussing,” he told Sky Deutschland. “We just had lunch together…”

Quizzed on that lunch, Vasseur gave it short shift as he told media including PlanetF1.com: “I have nothing to add about the discussion with Mr. Vigna.”

However, it would seem, at least according to what Schumacher has been told, that the lunch was a good step in the right direction as Ferrari are “getting closer” to extending with the Frenchman.

The six-time grand prix winner believes it’s a good call from Ferrari as it would mean continuity into F1 2026’s reset.

“At Ferrari, we hear that they are getting closer to Fred Vasseur and conducting contract negotiations,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

“An extension would be extremely important for stability within the team.

“Both drivers are also behind him.”

Both Leclerc and Hamilton spoke out in support of Vasseur when the rumours first did the rounds, with the Monegasque driver refuting speculation that Vasseur was losing support within the Ferrari camp.

“I’ve always said that I have total confidence in Fred and I really think he’s the person who can bring Ferrari back to the top of the top,” he told L’Equipe.

“He’s really the person who can make it win. I’ve always said that and I really hope that we’ll succeed in bringing Ferrari back to the top together.”

As for Hamilton, he blasted the rumours as “nonsense” as he revealed he joined Ferrari because of Vasseur.

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that out there,” Hamilton said.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I am in this team and got the opportunity to be here which I am forever grateful for. We’re in this together.

“We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect but for me, I’m here to work with the team and with Fred. I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top, so that’s that.

“It’s ultimately nonsense what people have written. Most people don’t know what’s going on in the background. It isn’t all easy. It’s not the smoothest sailing in the background.

“We are having to make changes and there’s a lot of work to do. Naturally, there’s a lot of pressure as we want to win but that’s not any part of the discussion at the moment.”

