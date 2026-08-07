Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell’s biggest obstacle in the title fight isn’t just Kimi Antonelli’s speed – it’s finding the “rage” needed to beat one of Formula 1’s nicest drivers.

After all, it’s easier to fight the “***hole” than it is the nice guy.

George Russell’s Kimi Antonelli title fight explained

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Although Russell was the pre-season favourite to lead Mercedes to its first Drivers’ title since 2020, it is his teammate Antonelli who went into the summer break as the championship leader.

The Italian overhauled early-season championship leader Russell at the Japanese Grand Prix with the second victory of a five-race winning streak and went on to build up a 66-point lead.

Antonelli’s lead has since been pegged back to 50 points over Lewis Hamilton, with Russell dropping to third as Mercedes’ campaign has been hampered by reliability issues for both drivers.

Both drivers have lost points, with Russell telling PlanetF1.com and other media in Hungary: “It’s just unbelievable the list of things that’s happened this season.”

Worse yet, if he wants the title, he’s going to have to fight back against Mr. Nice Guy, Antonelli.

And that, says Montoya, takes away some of the intensity in the fight.

“The dynamic is difficult, because Kimi is bloody quick, and he’s also a very likeable guy,” the seven-time Grand Prix winner told the F1 website.

“When the guy is quick and is an ***hole, it’s so much easier to go against him, and to build that rage to create the momentum to destroy him.

“But when the guy is so nice…

“I think George needs to figure out a way to match Kimi. If he matches Kimi, he’s going to put Kimi in an uncomfortable position.

“If George can get there, Kimi will try to find a way to beat him again. I think it might force Kimi into a difficult situation and making mistakes.”

Kimi Antonelli v George Russell: Mercedes F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi agrees that it is on Russell to put pressure on Antonelli.

“Kimi Antonelli is doing a fantastic job, and he’s showing his potential,” he said.

“I think for the sport it’s good to have a new boy on the block, you know? He’s only 19, and he can win the championship.

“He’s putting tremendous pressure on George Russell, and George, again, has shown he’s strong.

“If George takes that pressure in a positive way, like he showed many times he can do, I think it will be very interesting for the fans. It’s going to be a dice for the rest of the championship.”

Russell hasn’t been in a position to put pressure on Antonelli during the last two race weekends.

The Briton was undone in Belgium when he ran out of battery on the opening lap and was hit by Lewis Hamilton, while a water leak in qualifying in Hungary left him P7 on the grid.

He has, however, played his cards off the track by claiming that only Antonelli can now lose the title given his advantage in the standings.

“If I look at it from my competitor’s position, you’re kind of in a position now that you’ve got such a buffer, it feels like you can only keep it or you can only lose it,” Russell said.

“It’s his to lose.”

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